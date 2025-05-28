Democracy @26: Nigeria Still Lacks Important Ingredient to Thrive, Says WIPF

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





As Nigeria celebrates 26 years since returning to democracy, Women in Politics Forum (WIPF) has insisted that the important ingredient needed for the nation’s democracy to thrive was missing.

Speaking at an interaction with the media in Abuja on Tuesday, WIPF Chairperson, Barr. Ebere Ifendu, said the Special Seat Bill, a groundbreaking proposal “is not merely an adjustment within our legislative framework; rather, it embodies a historic opportunity to bridge the significant gender gap in our governance system and amplify the voices of women in critical decision-making roles.”

She added that: “Today, we stand at a milestone in our shared commitment to achieving gender equality and revitalizing our democracy – a journey propelled by an unwavering belief that the full participation of women in governance is an essential pillar of a thriving democracy.

“The statistics we face are not just numbers; they are a sobering reflection of the entrenched inequities that persist within our political landscape. Currently, women occupy only 19 of the total 469 seats in the National Assembly – 4 in the Senate and 15 in the House of Representatives – resulting in a mere 4.05% of legislative representation in Nigeria.

“This stark reality places our nation significantly below the global average of 26.5%, illustrating a critical disparity that demands urgent redress.”

She lamented that: “Moreover, Nigeria ranks a disheartening 178 out of 182 countries in the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) global standings for women in national parliaments.

“This ranking clearly highlights the systemic barriers that have long stifled the voices of women in governance. This alarming reality serves as a clarion call for immediate and collective action, urging us to unite in the pursuit of meaningful change.”

She explained that: “The Special Seat Bill, currently under consideration in the National Assembly, emerges as a bold and necessary response to rectify this historical inequity by reserving dedicated seats explicitly for women within our legislative chambers.

“This visionary legislation is spearheaded by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, alongside a dedicated coalition of lawmakers who are resolute in their mission to advance gender equality in Nigeria.

“The Special Seat Bill seeks to create an additional 74 federal legislative seats and 108 state assembly seats specifically for women. This is not merely a numerical increase; it is a transformative step toward achieving equitable representation that aligns with the principles of democracy.

“Importantly, this bill includes a sunset clause that mandates a comprehensive review every 16 years, reinforcing our commitment to ensure its impact remains relevant, effective, and responsive to the dynamic needs of our ever-evolving society.”

Ifendu noted that: “The journey of the Special Seat Bill is rich with historical significance and advocacy. Initially introduced in the 9th National Assembly by the formidable Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, in collaboration with a coalition of 85 lawmakers, including the distinguished former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the bill exemplifies a collective ambition for true gender equality.

“Although it faced formidable obstacles and ultimately fell short in its most recent vote in March 2022, the bill stands as a testament to the relentless push for women’s rights and representation within our political framework.

“In response to concerns regarding the fiscal implications of increasing the number of legislative seats, the revised proposal has been meticulously crafted to show that enhancing representation is not a financial burden.

“The anticipated cost of implementing this bill would be less than 1% of our annual national budget, a figure that illustrates a responsible approach to governance that champions equity without compromising our fiscal integrity.”

She assured that: “Should this transformative bill pass, it would not merely amend our Constitution; it would signify a profound shift in our legislative landscape, ensuring that the voices of women are both recognized and integrated into the core of power structures.

“This initiative not only aims to elevate women but also seeks to uplift other historically marginalized groups, striving for a legislative environment that genuinely reflects the rich diversity and complexity of our nation.”

She decried that: “The current statistics paint a dismal picture: a mere 3 women serve in the Senate, 14 in the House of Representatives, and only 48 in State Houses of Assembly – a haunting reminder of the systemic barriers that impede women’s access to political influence.

“Nigeria’s alarmingly low ranking of 179 out of 183 countries regarding women’s representation accentuates the imperative for decisive, impactful action to ensure that women’s voices are woven into the legislative fabric where they rightfully belong.”