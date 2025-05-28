Dansol School Launches Magazine to Inspire Young Writers

Funmi Ogundare

Dansol Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, has launched the fifth edition of ‘The Ready Writer’, a magazine initiative aimed at nurturing writing talent in children from an early age.

Speaking at the programme, the Proprietor, Mrs. Adunola Akinyemiju, emphasised the importance of identifying and developing children’s creative abilities early in life.

“The inspiration is in the fact that you can catch them young. Children can learn to write at an early age. If these gifts are not drawn out, they remain dormant,” she said.

According to her, the magazine provides a platform for primary school pupils to express themselves through writing, fostering confidence and skill.

“The initiative is part of a broader strategy by Dansol Schools to revive reading and writing culture among Nigerian youths.”

Beyond traditional writing, Akinyemiju encouraged children to explore modern forms of expression, such as e-books and online publishing. She stressed that writing can be more than a hobby; it can lead to income, influence and long-term impact.

She decried the country’s growing tendency towards academic shortcuts, criticising parents and schools that undermine rigorous learning.

The theme of this year’s magazine, she added, draws from Psalm 45:1, ‘My heart is indicting a good matter, my tongue is the pen of a ready writer’, reinforcing the spiritual and creative foundation of the project.

By embedding values of discipline, faith, and creativity in education, she expressed hope that the school will equip a generation of young Nigerians with the heart and the skill to tell their stories and tell them well.

The guest speaker and a legal practitioner, Joke Fekumo, urged Nigerian parents to take deliberate steps to cultivate a strong reading culture in their homes, describing it as the foundation of intellectual and creative growth.

She reiterated that being an avid reader is the key to becoming a proficient writer.

Drawing from her personal experience as a mother of five, Fekumo challenged the prevailing reliance on screens and digital distractions in Nigerian households. She explained how, in her home, access to television is restricted during school terms, and her children are surrounded instead by a library of inspirational and academic books.

The guest speaker identified social media as a significant contributor to the declining reading culture in Nigeria, particularly among young people. However, she noted that digital platforms could also be part of the solution if used intentionally.

The Head of School, Mrs. Tsola Oladosu, disclosed that it has a project tagged ‘Make Every Child A Writer (MECAW) to raise a new generation of purposeful writers and nurture children’s literary abilities from an early age.

“The project reflects a deep belief that writing is a divine tool for record-keeping, legacy-building, and inspiring others. God is interested in our writing because when we write, we keep records and prepare ground for others,” she said. “Project MEAR is our commitment to ensuring that every child leaves a mark in their time through the power of writing.”

She added that the initiative focuses on teaching children to write and encourages parents to cultivate a reading culture at home.