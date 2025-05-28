Corps Member Takes Menstrual Hygiene Awareness to School 

Miss Samirah Amaddin, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Lagos with state code LA/24B/3550, recently took menstrual hygiene awareness to secondary school students as part of her Community Development Service (CDS) project titled ‘Menstrual Flow With Confidence’.

The programme, held at Agidingbi Junior Grammar School, Ikeja, aimed to empower young girls with essential knowledge and resources to manage their menstrual health safely and confidently.

The project also aimed to reduce school absenteeism by providing education on menstrual hygiene practices, reproductive health, and puberty.

The outreach reached over 200 girls between the ages of 10 and 15, equipping them with menstrual hygiene kits and vital health education. Over 250 sanitary kits and educational materials were distributed, alongside refreshments and a prominent awareness banner, to drive the message further home.

Amaddin’s motivation stemmed from her passion for seeing young girls grow up healthy, informed, and confident. With her favourite quote, “small acts of kindness can spark big impacts”, she inspired the girls to embrace body awareness proper self-care, and to break the stigma surrounding menstruation.

Sharing her personal experience with period poverty, the corps member advised the students against seeing menstruation as shameful. She stressed that girls should never have to choose between their health and education.

“Investing in menstrual health is not just an act of charity. It’s a commitment to gender equality, academic success, and a future where every girl has the opportunity to achieve her dreams without fear or shame,” she stated.

The initiative was supported by MedPlus Pharmacy, Outdoors and Billboards Nigeria, Onion Studios, Africodify, Gilead Global Impact Foundation, A-cube Beddings, and several individual donors.

Applauding Amaddin’s efforts, Mrs. Grace Osho, Assistant Director of NYSC CDS, described the project as a remarkable contribution to the welfare of the girl-child. She also thanked the MedPlus Pharmacy team, especially Miss Ruth, Mrs. Happiness, and team lead Mr. Adebowale Abdulfatai, for their generous support, stressing the importance of corporate involvement in grassroots development.

The Local Government Inspector (LGI) Ikeja II, Mrs. Kolapo Suliayat, expressed excitement about the project’s impact. She noted that initiatives like this reflect the NYSC’s mission of empowering corps members to contribute to their host communities actively.

The school principal and vice-principal commended the corps member and the project partners. She encouraged the students always to speak the truth and stand by positive values.

The event elicited cheers of excitement and appreciation from the students, who described the experience as inspiring and unforgettable.

The initiative highlights the importance of youth-led community development efforts and the transformative power of public-private partnerships in driving meaningful change.