Buhari Scores Tinubu High At Mid-Term, Describes Leadership As A Continuous Journey

* Canvasses steadfast support for APC-led central govt at two

* Backs President’s economic reforms which’ll yield fruitful result with time and not overnight

* Warns against mixing desired changes in the country with domestic politics

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with President Bola Tinubu on his mid-term in office, saying as the party and the government celebrate, the country should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

Buhari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, called for steadfast support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) government as it marks its second year in offIce, explaining that reforms would achieve success gradually, not overnight.

The ex-president warned that necessary reforms and desired changes must not fall victim to nettlesome domestic politics.

He expressed support for the ongoing efforts by the administration to curb poverty and inflation, which he says have hit the poorest families the hardest, adding however, that the task of reducing poverty and inflation which is immense, mustn’t be left only for the government.

“The private sector and all of us as citizens must join in all ways we can,” he said.

Buhari urged Nigerians to remain optimistic and stay confident about the country’s future.

According to him, “Our expectations from our governments should not get heavy.

“I am wishing President Tinubu heartfelt congratulations on his two years in office. May you keep leading with wisdom and care.”