BAOSA Names Tony Akiotu Abuja Region Protem Chairman

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of Baptist Academy Old Students Association (BAOSA) has   announced  the appointment of High Chief Tony Akiotu (1977 set) as the Protem Chairman of the Abuja region.

The President of BOASA, Olumide Ajomale, said in a statement that  with  Akiotu’s  distinguished background and leadership experience,   they are  confident that he would  bring renewed energy and vitality to Abuja region.

“As Protem chairman, High Chief Akiotu will work closely with members to revitalise the Abuja region, foster unity, and promote the values of BAOSA. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the region, and we look forward to his leadership and vision.”

“The NEC has tasked him with identifying and engaging ex-students in the region, organising a reunion, and building a strong community of Baptist Academy alumni. We are excited about the prospects of this appointment and anticipate a bright future for the Abuja Region under his stewardship,” Ajomale said.

He explained that Akiotu is a distinguished alumnus of Baptist Academy and a seasoned leader. “As the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications Plc (2010-2024), he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and management skills. We are delighted that he has agreed to assume this role and contribute to the growth and development of BAOSA’s Abuja region,” the BAOSA president said.

