Applications Open for Heirs Insurance N10.5m Essay Championship

Heirs Insurance Group, has opened applications for the fourth edition of its annual Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, targeted at Junior Secondary School students nationwide. This year’s edition features N10.5 million prizes for the winning students, teachers, and schools, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to driving insurance awareness at an early stage.

The winning student will receive a N5 million scholarship along with a N1 million education grant for their school. The first and second runners-up will receive N2 million and N1 million scholarships, respectively. In addition, insurance-focused themes and quizzes have been embedded into the application process for students, ensuring early engagement with the concept of insurance.

Commenting on this year’s competition, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, Ifesinachi Okpagu, said: “We are excited to return with an even bigger edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship. This year, we are not only empowering students and their schools, but also shining a light on the critical role teachers play in shaping financially-aware communities. Across our businesses, we see education as a powerful tool to build a more secure future, and we are proud to drive that vision forward.”

The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship remains a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Heirs Insurance Group, aimed at improving education outcomes and deepening insurance awareness among the younger generation. Winners of the programme will be announced at a Grand Finale event in August 2025.