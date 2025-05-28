American Don Urges Nigeria to be Organised to Overcome Prejudices from Global North

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A professor of Classics and Philosophy at Princeton University, USA, Hendrik Lorenz, has said the time has come for the country to organise and actualise its potential and overcome prejudices from the Global North.

He stated this while delivering a lecture, ‘Africa in Aristotle and Aristotelian Tradition’, organised by the Department of Classics, University of Ibadan, and the Classical Association of Nigeria, held at the Draper’s Hall, Institute of African Studies, UI.

Lorenz, who spoke extensively on the history, studies, thoughts and ideas of Plato and Aristotle and their philosophical and scientific tradition, disclosed that the thoughts of Plato and Aristotle were built in philosophy, science and culture.

He noted that looking at the foundation of Plato, Aristotle, and other thinkers is essential to understanding how thoughts work.

According to him, Nigeria is at the receiving end of a lot of prejudices and discrimination, and to dismantle them, the country needs to understand and look at the historical text and their contextual framework.

He also urged Nigerians to work together to make a difference, pointing out that the country has a lot of potential in various sectors.

“Nigeria needs to organise better to actualise its full potential. Individuals cannot struggle effectively alone in isolation. They must organise and agitate together. By working and organising together, Nigeria can make a difference,” Lorenz explained. “Nigeria needs to work together and learn from other nations. There are economic, educational, cultural and healthcare opportunities in working together. Nigeria needs to cultivate and promote what it can offer the world.”

In her remarks, Prof Olakunbi Olasope of the Department of Classics, UI, said there are many practical benefits in promoting classical studies in Africa, urging participants to continue to work together to promote classical studies in Nigeria and Africa to unlock the potential of the youths and to enrich people’s cultural heritage further.

“Classical studies in Nigeria have had a profound impact on our country’s educational landscape and cultural heritage. Classical studies, encompassing the languages, literature, history, and culture of ancient civilisations of Greece and Rome, offer a wealth of knowledge and insights that can enrich our minds and lives as Africans,” said Olasope.

He added, “Here in Nigeria, cultural heritage and identity are deeply valued, classical studies have been complementing and enriching our existing various cultural traditions. By exploring the classical world, we have gained a broader understanding of the global cultural landscape and develop a more informed sense of our place within it.”