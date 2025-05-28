  • Wednesday, 28th May, 2025

Akpabio: Senate Will Prioritise Legislation on Children

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerian children that the legislature was committed to prioritising policies and programmes that would protect their rights and enable them explore their potentials.

Akpabio,  made this disclosure at the National Assembly while addressing children at the Senate chamber in commemoration of the 2025 Children’s Day.

The Senate had earlier suspended its rules to admit the children into the chamber.

Addressing the school children, the Senate President urged them to shun drugs, dream big, work hard and never give up on their aspirations.

“We pledge to prioritise policies and programmes that protect their rights and their potentials,” he assured.

