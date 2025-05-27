  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

Xabi Alonso Seals Real Madrid Job Until 2028

Featured | 1 hour ago

*Says its start of a new era for him

Xabi Alonso has declared that his new job at Real Madrid is the start of a new era during his official unveiling at Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground on Monday.

Alonso, 43, was appointed manager of his former club on a three-year deal on Sunday,replacing Carlo Ancelotti – who will take charge of the Brazil men’s national team.

Madrid endured a disappointing campaign – surrendering their La Liga title to Barcelona, losing to their arch-rivals in the finals of the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercopa, and crashing out of the Champions League to Arsenal in the quarter-finals.

But during a speech at his unveiling  on Monday, Alonso said: “It’s the start of an era.”

He added: “The Real Madrid fans are excited to begin this new era, to grow, and to make the history of this club even greater.

“It’s a special day. It’s a day I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home.”

Alonso, who won a league and cup double with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023-24, explained his decision to return to Madrid 11 years after he left the club as a player.

“We have fantastic players, we have a team that has a lot of potential, [capable of] a very good present and a very good future,” he said.

“That gives me a lot of reason to come here with a lot of energy and a lot of hope that I can get the best out of all the players and build a great team.

“[I have] the conviction that we can achieve big things, worthy of Real Madrid, worthy of all these European Cups, of all these accomplishments made over so many years.

“I want a team that transmits emotion, energy, ambitious play and connects with the fans.”

Alonso paid tribute to Ancelotti – who won three Champions Leagues, two Club World Cups and two La Liga titles across two spells with Los Blancos – and also managed Alonso at both Real and Bayern Munich.

