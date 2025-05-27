Woodhall Mentorship Programme Wraps Up in Lagos

In a season marked by renewed investor optimism and economic resurgence, Nigeria’s Woodhall Capital International Foundation (WCIF), the philanthropic arm of leading financial advisory firm, Woodhall Capital, in partnership with Mentor Intro Africa, a premier platform connecting Africa’s rising talent with world-class mentors, has successfully concluded its six-week intensive mentorship programme aimed at raising the next generation of global business leaders.

Speaking at the grand finale of the mentorship cohort dubbed ‘’Captains of Industry, the President of Woodhall Capital Group, Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu expressed her excitement at the success of the programme. “We’ve raised Captains of Industry; and what makes the difference is consistency, being consistent enough to prove that they are serious-minded people ready to become Captains of Industry in Nigeria and indeed globally.”

She hinted at the readiness of many of the mentees to open businesses in other countries of the world while the guest mentors continued to inspire them to become even more audacious in their respective goals.

To deepen the ignition of audacity in the graduating mentees, Hunponu-Wusu in her last session reinforced the importance of power and influence in becoming and remaining true captains of industries.

Founder, Mentor Intro Africa, Fola Niyi-Duale, expressed enthusiasm about completing the programme. “We’re happy that the mentees are graduating and we know this is just a launchpad to their big dreams,” she said.

She also recounted success stories emerging during the sessions. “We have a couple of people who have set up their businesses during this mentorship. This programme has given them the clarity and the courage to do what they didn’t know they could do. We are very excited about the greatness this cohort will accomplish.”

An excited Samora Akinbulumo, a Product Manager at Paga and one of the mentees, shared the valuable insights gained during the sessions. “The fellowship was filled with uncommon depth, practical truths, and most importantly, it challenged every inner limitation,” he said.