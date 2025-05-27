Shariah Court Sentences Kano Mosque Arsonist to Death by Hanging

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Upper Shari’a Court in Kano has handed a death sentence to Shafiu Abubakar for the gruesome act of arson that razed a mosque in Gadan Village, Gezawa, resulting in the tragic death of 23 worshippers.

The court, presided over by Judge Halhatu Huza’i Zakariya, found the defendant guilty of all charges, including culpable homicide, attempted homicide, grievous injury, and arson, in contravention of sections 143, 148, and 370 of the Kano State Shari’a legal code.

The court also ordered 150 lashes and a fine of N1500 against the convict who would forfeit his Tricycle to Kano State government, the proceeds of which should be used to repair the damaged mosque.

The prosecution presented seven witnesses including Abdulaziz Yahya the village head of Gadan and ASP Abdullahi Sajoh Adamawa, a police officer attached to Gezawa Police station. The court, however, discountenanced the testimonies of five witnesses.

Citing Section 395, Subsection 2b of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Kano State 2019, and drawing on the Maliki school of Islamic law, the Judge ruled that the sentence aims to deliver justice to the victims while serving as a deterrent to potential offenders.

Counsel for the convict pleaded with the court to transfer him to Kurmawa correctional facility.

The tragic event occurred on May 15, 2024, during early morning prayers at around 5:15 a.m., causing 11 immediate deaths and ultimately claiming the lives of 12 others who were rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital with severe burns.