Seplat Energy Wins M&A Deal of the Year Award

Seplat Energy Plc, has clinched the ‘M&A Deal of the Year’ award at the Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards held in Lagos at the weekend.

The award ceremony themed, “Capital Market as a catalyst for Nigeria’s Economic Transformation,” was graced by leading companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and other players in the country’s capital market covering banking, energy, insurance, industry, aviation, construction, food & beverage, and hospitality, amongst other sectors.

Seplat Energy completed the deal on the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) – renamed Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) from ExxonMobil in December 2024.

According to Founder and Chief Analysts at Nairametrics, Ugo Obi-Chukwu: “The capital market is home to professionals and organisations that have significantly influenced Nigeria’s financial landscape. The awards initiative is Nairametrics way of recognising and celebrating their impact.

Seplat Energy was represented at the awards ceremony by the Director External Affairs & Social Performance, Chioma Afe; and the Manager Corporate Communications, Stanley Opara.

In her remark, Afe thanked Nairametrics for the recognition and show of excellence in celebrating the impact of businesses in Nigeria’s capital market.

According to her, the company’s mission is to deliver value to all its stakeholders, as it treasures the good relationships that have been developed with the government, regulators, communities and staff.