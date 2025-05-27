Peter Obi Decries Alleged Extortion of N700,000 from Onitsha Drug Traders by NAFDAC 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has decried the allegations of extortion by the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) from drug traders in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The traders had alleged that officials of the agency, who had closed the market for about two months on the allegations that they were selling fake drugs, have turned around to ask them to pay N700,000 each before they can open their shops.

Obi recalled that he had visited the market and addressed traders in the early days of the closure of the market and had expressed solidarity with NAFDAC to ensure that the market was rid of fake drugs.

He however said he never knew it would become a means of extortion, and also called on the agency to quickly review and drop the charges, to avoid stifling businesses.

Obi said: “Already, over seven million Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) have collapsed in the past two years in Nigeria. Our MSME’s businesses are at a ‘we can’t breathe’ stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them.

“This level of insensitivity is both disturbing and uncaring. Let us prioritize compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of our small businesses at this critical time in our nation.

“I recall visiting the Head Bridge Market during the initial phase of its closure, standing in support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods.

“I did so with the hope that investigations would be carried out swiftly, and the market would be reopened promptly, especially to ease the suffering of small business owners already burdened by our current national economic challenges.

“It is, therefore, deeply unfortunate to learn that shop owners are now being asked to pay ₦700,000 to reopen their stores.

“I want to appeal again to the relevant authorities: please review and drop this charge. Allow these businesses to reopen.

“These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain. Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust and an economic sabotage.

“Compassion must lie at the root of government action.”