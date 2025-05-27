  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

PDP National Caucus Continues Today

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

•Party silent on NEC Meeting

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The national caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)will continue today, but no decision was taken on the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that was postponed by the embattled national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

However, the national caucus said a small committee was set up to look into some issues.

Addressing reporters after an over three hours meeting, the acting national chairman of the party, Amb Illya Damagum said, “As you can see, we just adjourned our meeting of  today to tomorrow, 10 o’clock. This meeting is going to continue. We’ve just set up a small committee that will give us a report.’

‘’Tomorrow morning, the national caucus will will continue. I will address you properly by the time we conclude our meeting tomorrow. And I want to use this opportunity to tell you that you can see, I am sure, you are aware that our office has been sealed.

‘’This is the height of irresponsibility from this government. If they are encouraging it, we are not going to take it lightly.

‘’In fact, they can come and arrest all of us. We are ready for that. Thank you. But we condemn this in totality, and it is the highest sense of irresponsibility, and we will not tolerate it.

‘’They are trying to mar democracy, and this is unacceptable. We condemn it, and we will make sure that they will have us content in the near future. Thank you very much.”

