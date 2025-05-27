On Children’s Day, Tinubu Launches Campaign To Protect Nigerian Kids

* Affirms his govt’s commitment to bullying-free generation

* Reveals all 36 states have domesticated Child Rights Act

* First Lady tasks Nigerians to take a stand against bullying

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday made a passionate plea for nationwide community involvement in child protection as he launched a new public awareness initiative titled ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something’ aimed at deepening the culture of vigilance and responsibility for children’s safety nationwide.

In a commemorative statement issued to mark this year’s Children’s Day, the president declared: “Our children’s safety cannot be solely anchored on government policies but on community vigilance. This is why I am launching a nationwide ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something’ campaign today, encouraging every Nigerian to become a child protection champion.”

The campaign formed part of the president’s broader address on the theme of this year’s Children’s Day, ‘Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.’

President Tinubu described the theme as timely, noting that it “speaks directly to the culture we are building—a culture where every child feels safe, respected and heard, both in physical spaces and digital communities”.

Stressing the critical importance of child safety, the president pointed to alarming statistics.

According to him, “Globally, more than one in three children experience bullying regularly. In Nigeria, studies estimate that up to 65% of school-age children have experienced some form of physical, psychological, or social aggression. This is unacceptable. A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right.”

Tinubu further reaffirmed the administration’s “constitutional, moral, and intergenerational duty and commitment to safeguard every Nigerian child, protect his rights, and nurture his dreams”.

He added that child protection remains a central pillar under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The president, therefore, noted the implementation of the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030), which he personally launched.

He described the plan as “a comprehensive roadmap to prevent abuse, prosecute perpetrators and support victims, backed by robust financing and multi-sectoral coordination”.

President Tinubu also highlighted ongoing legislative efforts, revealing that the government is reviewing the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to expand their scope, strengthen provisions, and ensure consistent implementation nationwide.

He stressed that these efforts will be boosted by full enforcement of the Cybercrime Act to combat online bullying and child exploitation.

His words: “Just to be clear, violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in the Nigeria of today.”

According to the president, all 36 states have now domesticated the Child Rights Act—a major milestone reflecting what he called Nigeria’s “collective resolve to protect and provide for the welfare of children”.

He, however, cautioned that: “Laws alone will not be sufficient to protect our children. We require a holistic approach where parents, teachers, caregivers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership.”

To support the approach, President Tinubu disclosed that the Federal Government is scaling up the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), a real-time digital tool for tracking and responding to child protection cases.

He also hinted that the Federal Ministry of Women’s Affairs is strengthening community-based child protection mechanisms, training frontline responders and leading nationwide advocacy against harmful traditional practices.

In line with his administration’s push for structural reform, the president announced the development of “a robust institutional framework focused exclusively on Child Protection and Development”, which, he said would institutionalize accountability in safeguarding the rights and welfare of Nigerian children.

President Tinubu also highlighted several key national policies and agencies contributing to child safety, including the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools, new Guidelines for School Administrators, and integrated efforts led by the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children to ensure inclusive education for vulnerable populations.

He linked child protection to broader development goals, pointing to investments in healthcare and nutrition including the expansion of Mother and Child Hospitals across all six geopolitical zones, support for similar initiatives at the state level, and the newly created Department of Nutrition in the Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

The president reiterated the role of nutrition in education outcomes, citing the Nutrition 774 project and the national School Feeding Scheme as key instruments for improving child health and cognitive development.

“A well-nourished child is well-equipped and ready to tackle the challenges of tomorrow,” he said.

Addressing children directly, the president said: “To our beloved children: you matter. Your dreams matter. Your voices matter. No one has the right to hurt, silence, or diminish you. If you are bullied or harmed, speak up—you will be heard and protected.”

He also made a passionate appeal to national stakeholders to elevate child rights as a budgetary and policy priority.

His words:“We must embed child rights in all our budgets, plans, and policies. Let today mark a renewed movement to build a Nigeria where no child suffers in silence, no child is left behind, and every child grows in dignity, peace, and love”.

Also on Tuesday, the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, tasked Nigerians on the need to unite in the fight against bullying, as the country marked the 2025 National Children’s Day.

In a commemorative message, the First Lady called on all citizens to play an active role in creating safe spaces for Nigerian children.

“As a mother, I call on all Nigerians to take an active stand against bullying. Let us teach our children that strength lies in compassion, and that true leadership begins with looking out for one another,” she said.

This year’s Children’s Day is themed ‘Stand Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,’ a message the First Lady described as timely and vital.

“This theme speaks to our shared responsibility to protect and empower the young hearts and minds who represent the promise of Nigeria’s future,” she noted.

Mrs Tinubu emphasized the lasting harm that bullying inflicts on children, whether it happens in schools, communities, or online.

“Bullying leaves lasting wounds that hinder a child’s emotional, social, and academic development,” she said.

According to her, every child in Nigeria has a right to grow up in an environment that is “safe, supportive, and free from fear”.

This, she said, is a duty not just for government, but for parents, teachers and communities alike.

The First Lady extended heartfelt wishes to Nigerian children across the country, saying: “Happy Children’s Day. I extend my warmest wishes and love to every child across our great nation.”