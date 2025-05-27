NULGE Urges Katsina to Provide Fertilizer to Members

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has appealed to the state government to provide fertilizer and other farming inputs to its members across the state for this year’s farming season.

In an interview with some journalists Tuesday, the state President of NULGE, Comrade Nasir Wada Maiadua, said the government should consider members of the union in its ongoing distribution of fertilizer to farmers.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda recently flagged off the distribution of 20,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer to farmers across the state for the 2025 wet farming season in Kusada Local Government area of the state.

Maiadua, during the media chat, said the local government employees also engage in farming activities in their respective communities apart from their office work, hence the need for the state government to consider them.

“I appealed to the Katsina State Government to consider the local government workers in the ongoing distribution of fertilizer and other farming inputs because most of them are farmers and are living in the rural areas,” he added.

He, however, said the state’s local government workers in the directorate cadre have been promoted to Grade Level 16 as against the old system which stagnated them at Grade Level 15.

The development, he said, followed the approval and implementation of the 2006 Scheme of Service for Local Government workers in the state during the previous administration of former Governor Aminu Bello Masari after a series of meetings with the NULGE.

He added that efforts were also on the pipeline by NULGE under his leadership to ensure that heads of local government administration are appointed as permanent secretaries in their local governments.