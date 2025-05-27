  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

NNPC/Heirs Energies JV Launches Medical Mission

Peter Uzoho 

The NNPC/Heirs Energies Joint Venture (JV) Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT) has launched a comprehensive Free medical outreach initiative aimed at improving access to quality healthcare for residents across the oil mining lease (OML) 17 acreage in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The initiative, spanning 15 centres in Umuechem, Igwuruta, Mgbodo-Alu, Eneka, Rumukurishi, Oyigbo, Iriebe, Umuebulu, Umuokwa, Odagwa, Egwi, Elelewon, Ozuoba, and Rumuigbo, will deliver free medical consultations, health education, wellness counselling, dental care, eye care, and surgical services to an estimated 4,500 beneficiaries. 

The outreach was designed to address both urgent and preventive healthcare needs in the region.

In a statement ahead of the flag-off ceremony scheduled for Monday (yesterday) in Umuechem, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the NNPC/Heirs Energies JV OML 17 HCDT, His Royal Majesty, Samuel Amaechi,  emphasized the importance of health as a pillar of sustainable development:

“This medical outreach is a clear demonstration of our commitment to the well-being of our people. We recognize that no community can thrive without access to basic healthcare.

“Through this initiative, the HCDT is not only meeting immediate health needs but also reaffirming its role as a responsive and compassionate development institution. We are grateful to our partners, the NNPC and Heirs Energies, for their support in making this vision a reality,” he said.

