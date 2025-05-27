Nnaji: Delivering Tangible innovations, Making Landmark Achievements

By Ikechukwu Emmanuel

The Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (FMIST) has refuted a recent report by THISDAY, which labeled the Minister, Chief Uche Nnaji, as a ‘sleeping minister’.

The ministry in a statement signed by the Senior Special Adviser, Administration to the Minister, Dr. Robert Ngwu, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the report did not represent who Dr Ngwu is nor his achievements.

“It is not only inaccurate but a gross misrepresentation of one of the most productive Ministries in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The attempt to tarnish the name of Nnaji—a nationally recognised technocrat—appears politically motivated and factually baseless.’’

The ministry listed landmark achievements under Nnaji’s leadership as:

“Securing a 7.9 billion euros foreign direct investment for ‘Project Green,’ Africa’s largest green methanol and hydrogen complex.

“Spearheading the establishment of Africa’s first insulin manufacturing facility in Nigeria.

“Launching Nigeria’s first AI-powered hospital monitoring system and enabling the first Chinese-backed smart hospital.

“Training over 25,000 Nigerians annually through Project NOVA, transforming Nigeria into a global outsourcing hub.

“Deploying the Sustainable Energy Access Programme (SEAP) across 774 LGAs with hybrid energy and clean cooking solutions.

“Co-leading major Commonwealth initiatives in Artificial Intelligence, climate-smart agriculture, and indigenous resilience.

“Driving the approval of four new satellites, strengthening national security, agriculture, and broadband infrastructure.

“Advancing biotechnology, local manufacturing, and research commercialization through PRODA, NOTAP, NBRDA, NASRDA and others.’’

It also listed among the implementation of the Renewed Hope Solarization Project: Deployment of 2MW solar hybrid systems across 37 federal universities and 37 teaching hospitals nationwide. This project enhances healthcare delivery and academic performance by providing reliable and eco-friendly electricity. Pilot implementation covers 36 states and the FCT.

Others are the Patent and Promotion of Clean Cooking Innovation: Development of a patented hexagonal domestic charcoal stove for improved thermal efficiency, supporting household energy cost reduction, health improvement, and sustainable cooking practices.

Also on the list is the launch of National Energy Policy (NEP) and National Energy Master Plan (NEMP), providing a unified policy framework for sustainable energy development and converting strategy into actionable projects across the energy sector; and the establishment of 10MW Solar PV Module Production Assembly Plant at Enugu Research Centre, which Localizes solar PV production, boosts renewable energy access and contributes to GDP growth.

“Development of a Pilot Integrated Modular Refinery at Bauchi Research Centre: Supports local production of refined petroleum products and reduces import dependency.

“Launch of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS): In partnership with UNEP and SON, established efficiency benchmarks for air conditioners to support climate targets.

“Establishment of Barefoot Renewable Energy College in Kogi: Expanding human capacity in renewable energy technologies and resource management.

“AGORA Project with UNDP and UNEP: Launched a national programme to phase out obsolete air conditioners and refrigerators in favor of energy-efficient, climate-safe alternatives.

“Biomass Cookstoves Initiative at UNN Energy Centre: Designed and tested energy-efficient stoves to cut deforestation and respiratory disease, particularly in rural households.

“10-Year Strategic Raw Materials Roadmap (with AfDB): Designed to enhance local raw materials value chains, research, and industrial competitiveness across Nigeria.

“Legislative Push for 30% Value Addition Bill: Bill to mandate at least 30% local processing of raw materials before export—now awaiting National Assembly passage,” the ministry stated.

In addition to these are, the Development of Automated Leather Glazing Machine – boosting Nigeria’s leather processing capacity through indigenous innovation and mechanization; Onion Powder Processing Plant in Sokoto, established a scalable, modern facility to meet national onion powder demand, in partnership with industry and development banks;Development of Local POP (Plaster of Paris) which involves the commissioning of pilot plant using Nigeria’s gypsum resources to reduce import dependency in construction and healthcare; and Local Soap Noodles Production Plant to reduce importation and supporting Nigeria’s soap manufacturing industry by tapping into local palm oil resources.

Other achievements include: “Artemisinin Extraction Plant: Developed Nigeria’s first plant for producing the API used in anti-malarial drugs from domesticated Artemisia annua. Field-tested and approved.

“Presidential and Council Approvals for NigeriaSat-3, 4, 5 and NigeriaSAR-1: Marking Nigeria’s most ambitious satellite programme yet for revenue monitoring, agriculture, and security.

“Presidential Approval of ₦20 Billion Take-Off Fund for Space Regulation and new salary structure for NASRDA staff to enhance retention and morale.

“Launch of Youth Space Skill Programme: Empowering Nigerian youth with disruptive space technology skills for future employment in the space economy.”

It also listed the Automated Auditory Bird Repellent Device: Developed to protect large farms; Biomass Product Development; and Discrete Organic Semiconductor Development: OPV Solar Panel project aimed at fabricating flexible, portable solar arrays using organic photovoltaic materials with high efficiency and minimal lab infrastructure.

The ministry added other achievements such as the establishment of Metallurgical & Materials Engineering Laboratory.

“It was also under Nnaji’s watch that Nigeria achieved global recognition through the successful implementation of the UNIDO-led Global Cleantech Innovation Programme (GCIP), which positioned Nigeria among Africa’s top cleantech innovation hubs.

It said that to dismiss the accomplishments as ‘underwhelming’ was not only dishonest but insulting to the many Nigerians who were benefiting from these forward-thinking policies and programs.

The ministry urged members of the press and public to rely on verifiable data and not politically tainted assessments.

“Nnaji remains committed to delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, and driving innovation-led economic growth, job creation, digital transformation, and sustainable development across Nigeria.

“We encourage the media to engage in responsible journalism that informs and unites, rather than misleads and divides,’’ it said.

• Emmanuel writes from Abuja