Nigeria, Venezuela Strengthen BASA with Direct Flight Agreement to Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





Nigeria and Venezuela have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic cooperation as they both reached agreement to launch a direct Abuja-Caracas flights to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties.

The two oil producing nations, both members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), pledged to expand collaboration beyond the energy sector as part of efforts to further solidify their historic partnership.

The Venezuelan Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Alberto Castellar Padilla, underscored the strong historical and economic ties between both countries during a visit to Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Monday in Abuja.

Ambassador Padilla commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the notable progress in Nigeria’s aviation sector and called for enhanced cooperation to elevate bilateral relations beyond politics and culture.

A key highlight of the discussions was the announcement of plans by the Venezuelan government to establish direct flights between Caracas and Abuja, aimed at boosting business, tourism, and cultural exchange.

Padilla revealed that in 2022, both nations signed an agreement for direct flights from Caracas to Nigeria, and Venezuela is now prepared to operationalise this arrangement.

“We held a bilateral joint commission with Nigeria, and we seek to renew our relationship, particularly in the aviation industry,” Padilla stated.

“Our government has been working diligently, and we are ready to commence direct flights to either Abuja or Lagos. As we celebrate sixty years of diplomatic relations, this initiative is a fitting milestone and this is the best time start operations,” he added.

The ambassador confirmed that Venezuela’s national carrier, CONVIASA, is fully prepared to commence operations pending approval from the Nigerian government.

He said: “We have completed all necessary preparations on our end and are eager to receive Nigeria’s consent. This will significantly enhance connectivity and foster stronger ties between our nations.”

In response, the Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, expressed optimism about the proposed direct flight service, noting its potential to ease travel between Africa and South America.

Keyamo in a statement by his Personnel Assistant on Media/Research, Emameh Gabriel, announced the formation of a joint committee comprising officials from the Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to expedite the approval process.

“We are pleased that Venezuela has designated an airline ready for operations, as this is often a critical factor in Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA).

“This development is mutually beneficial, as it will reduce travel time and eliminate the current inconvenience of transiting through distant hubs like Dubai or Doha for South American routes,” Keyamo remarked.

The Minister noted that as Nigeria and Venezuela commemorate this milestone, their commitment to enhanced aviation and sectoral cooperation underscores a joint vision for greater connectivity and prosperity.

Both nations expressed confidence that the direct flights will spur expanded economic and cultural ties in the coming years.

Currently, a direct flight from Nigeria to Venezuela takes approximately seven hours, compared to the lengthy layovers travelers endure via alternative routes.

The new connection is expected to enhance trade, tourism, and diplomatic engagements, further cementing the six-decade-old relationship between both nations.