Nigeria Targets Mining, Automotive Transformation to Drive Industrial Revolution

Dike Onwuamaeze

In a strategic move to accelerate Nigeria’s industrial revolution, the Director-General of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Mr. Joseph Tegbe, is seeking policy alignment that would reposition Nigeria’s economy through the mining and automotive sectors.

Tegbe, in furtherance of this objective, held a meeting with the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh in Abuja to explore actionable strategies that would unlock the full industrial potential of the mining and automotive sectors within the framework of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He highlighted that the goal is to shift Nigeria from an import-dependent economy to a production and export-led industrial powerhouse.

He explained that at the center of this shift is the Nigeria First Policy, a landmark presidential directive that mandates all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to prioritise Nigerian-made goods and services in public procurement, which has already commenced the restructuring of the supply chains, catalysing job creation and reducing overreliance on imports across key sectors.

Tegbe emphasised that the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership is committed to supporting this transformation, noting the country’s readiness to evolve from a consumption-driven economy into a strategic development partner—particularly with China.

Citing Brazil’s $94.41 billion export performance to China in 2024, he stressed that Nigeria has the capacity to achieve similar milestones by focusing on high-impact sectors such as agriculture, solid minerals, and industrial manufacturing.

Enoh while receiving the Tegbe, reaffirmed the federal government’s renewed commitment to three priority sectors—Sugar, Cotton-Textile-Garment (CTG), and Automobiles—each backed by active industry councils to drive localised production, stimulate domestic demand, and boost Nigeria’s global industrial competitiveness.