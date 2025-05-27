Nigeria Projects Air Power Ambitions on Global Stage at Aerospace Power Conference 2025 in Rome

Chiemelie Ezeobi

In a bold demonstration of its strategic intent and rising influence in global air power discourse, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) made a powerful impression at the prestigious Aerospace Power Conference 2025, held from 8 to 9 May at the La Nuvola Convention Centre in Rome, Italy.

The NAF delegation, led by the Chief of Standards and Evaluation, Air Vice Marshal Michael Abidoye, represented the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, in articulating Nigeria’s vision for future-ready air power.

The two-day conference, themed “Fighting and Winning in the Sky Beyond the Next Decade,” drew over 1,500 top-tier participants, including global air force chiefs, aerospace innovators, strategic thinkers, and policymakers.

Hosted by the Italian Air Force in collaboration with the Istituto Affari Internazionali (IAI), the conference served as a high-level platform for confronting the challenges of next-generation warfare—from space security and artificial intelligence to autonomous platforms and integrated combat systems.

NAF’s prominent participation signalled a clear message: Nigeria is not merely a regional player but an emerging voice in the redefinition of 21st-century air power.

By aligning itself with cutting-edge innovation and global best practices, the NAF is positioning to leapfrog legacy constraints and actively shape the future of aerial and space defence.

At the heart of this posture is the Command Philosophy of Air Marshal Abubakar, which emphasises strategic foresight, robust partnerships, and operational excellence.

This vision is driving NAF’s efforts to modernise its fleet, strengthen interoperability, and cultivate international alliances that reinforce Nigeria’s role in collective security.

By showcasing its capabilities, sharing perspectives, and engaging with global thought leaders, the Nigerian Air Force is affirming its commitment to confronting evolving threats with boldness, agility, and innovation—hallmarks of the next era of air dominance.

As geopolitical tensions and technological disruptions continue to reshape the security environment, NAF’s presence in Rome underscores its ambition not just to keep pace, but to lead in crafting the future of air and space power on the African continent and beyond.