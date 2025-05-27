  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

Nigeria Approves $500m for AfDB’s Trust Fund Replenishment over Next 15 Years

*Adesina thanks Tinubu, Shettima for renewed commitment to Africa’s devt

Nume Ekeghe in Abidjan

Nigeria has approved a fresh $500 million replenishment of the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF) at the African Development Bank (AfDB), extending the facility for another 15 years.

President of the AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, announced this during his opening remarks at the ongoing AfDB Annual Meetings in Abidjan as he expressed deep appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for their continued support.

“To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to Vice President Kashim Shettima, for your support over the past two years, I am profoundly grateful. Thank you for graciously approving the replenishment of the Nigeria Trust Fund for another 15 years for $500 million.”

The Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF) was set up in 1976 through an agreement between the Nigerian government and the African Development Bank Group. It’s a revolving fund that sustains itself over time and is designed to support the development of low-income African countries in need of concessional financing.

The fund can be used in a number of ways—either to co-finance projects alongside the African Development Bank and the African Development Fund (ADF) or to finance projects independently. It supports both public and private sector initiatives and can also be used to top up funding for ongoing Bank Group-backed projects.

Unlike the ADF, which allocates funds to countries, NTF resources are tied to specific projects. This allows for more flexible, needs-based support where it’s most effective.

