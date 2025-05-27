National Sports Festival and its Attendant Boost for Ogun Economy

Femi Ogbonnikan

With sustained enthusiasm and great delight, the ongoing National Sports Festival, otherwise tagged, “Gateway Games (Ogun) 2024” is gradually winding to a successful end. So far, it’s been an exciting moment for participants including the key stakeholders in our national sports. Thumps up for the Local Organisging Committee (LOC) who had worked relentlessly to harmonize all sectors, including sports development, hospitality, infrastructure, security, culture, and communications into one synchronized system aimed at delivering a seamless and memorable experience for all. With everything in place, it is no surprise to see athletes and sport enthusiasts making the best of the situation.

By creating a conducive environment for this festival, Ogun State has raised the bar of sport championship hosting not only through logistical and elaborate security arrangements put in place but also the presence of the state-of-the-art facilities at MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Kuto, Abeokuta, the venue of the event. The most notable of these is the Olympics standard size swimming pool which serves as another standing signature on infrastructural development agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Naturally, an event of this magnitude may mean different things to different people. But one thing is sure: No one leaves with an empty hand. Hosting authorities, affected communities, visitors and residents alike will have one thing or the other to hold to as their gains of this sport festival at the end of the day. Among other things, this event has brought immense benefits for the government and business owners in and around the sporting arena. It’s a win-win situation for everyone. And on the balance sheet, Ogun State government is the ultimate gainer of this year’s event either directly or indirectly. Right from the moment it won the hosting bid, the state government has invested heavily in renovating and upgrading sports facilities across the state, including in Abeokuta, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode and Ikenne. In doing all of these things, local contractors, artisans, petty suppliers and a host of other ancillary service providers had been engaged and paid for the services they rendered. Through buying and selling activities, the money they earned will in turn circulate round the hosting communities and enhance the purchasing power of the people.

To maximize the opportunities that abound, the government has carefully designated centres for economic activities and allocated space to traders in such a way that their operations will not affect the beautification of the arena. Individuals concerned have been counting their blessings since the event started over a week ago.

While it may be impossible for the government to recoup all the monies it has invested in providing infrastructures like digital scoreboards, lighting systems, athlete accommodation, and branded signages at the renovated stadium, some returns of the investment are already beginning to manifest. For example, three major international events have been secured to take place at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta. One of these is the combined 3rd U18/U20 athletics championships scheduled to hold from July 16 to 20, 2025. This has been pitched to take place at the arena.

The second is Nigeria’s female national team. Unless there is a change of arrangements, the Super Falcons will play their international friendly match against Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon at the same stadium on June 3rd, 2025 to prepare them for the African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) coming up in Morocco in July. The magnificent arena will also host the West African Football Union Zone B U-17 championship later in September, 2025.

With combined volume of economic activities that will be generated with these events, the multiplier effects will lead to enhanced economic prosperity for the citizens. Within the last two weeks duration of the commencement of the event, one cannot quantify the amount of income so far generated and its multiplier effect on the residents of benefitting communities.

The National Sports Festival has also had its positive impact on the state’s agriculture sector as local farmers continue to benefit from increased demand for foodstuffs, which will boost their income and improve their livelihoods.

The same benefits also apply to those in hospitality industry through which owners of hotels are making brisk money from accommodation.

The festival has provided an opportunity for the people to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit, products and services, thereby attracting potential investors and partners. The presence of visitors from across the country has promoted inter-state trade and commerce. As the festival attracts visitors who spend money on-site and off-site, it stimulates local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and shops.

TCommissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, rightly described the sport festival as a platform to foster unity, ignite talent, and transform the national sport sector, adding that the state’s commitment reflects Governor Dapo Abiodun’s broader vision for youth empowerment and social impact through sports.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade (aka Ozogbula), corroborating this submission, disclosed that the event featured over 35 sports, including athletics, swimming, wrestling, and team sports, with scouts and national coaches in attendance. He described the ongoing 22nd National Sports Festival-branded as Gateway Games 2024-as a landmark event that is setting new standards in sports organisation, athlete welfare, and economic impact in Nigeria. He noted that Ogun State had raised the bar in every aspect of the festival, particularly in sports infrastructure and the welfare of athletes.

He further commended the state government for the feeding programmes for athletes-a logistical hurdle that had troubled previous editions.

Olopade also identified economic benefits of the event as one of the most striking features of this year’s NSF, especially its ripple effect on the local economy. According to him, the event has spurred a flurry of commercial activities in the host cities, creating opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

With the presence of 36 states and about 15,000 participant, hosting this festival has no doubt brought economic benefits to the local community, such as increased spending on accommodations, food, and transportation, which have boosted the local economy.

The festival has also created temporary and permanent job opportunities, and potentially led to infrastructure investments in the local community, thereby enhancing the quality of life for residents.

Above all, hosting the festival has fostered community pride and identity, promoting social cohesion and civic participation among residents.

Additionally, the 2024 Gateway Games have provided a platform to showcase Ogun State’s cultural heritage, including the iconic Adire textile industry, further enhancing tourism potential. Over 300 small-scale businesses are said to be operating inside the venues.

“We’ve sold over ₦10 million worth of Adire fabrics already, and vendors are even complaining of a shortage of supply due to the high demand.

“Hotels are fully booked throughout the festival. I’m sure they already know how much they are going to make. These are the benefits of hosting such a festival; it opens more doors for business opportunities.

“In the last 20 years, this is the first festival where athletes can get to their hostels and immediately have access to meals,” Mr Olopade proudly noted.

The host governor, Prince Dapo

Abiodun in his opening address, said that the desire of the state government to host at the end was anchored on the belief in the power of sports to unite the people. His words: “Our bid to host this prestigious event was anchored on our unshakable belief in the transformative power of sports-not only as a unifying force across our diverse federation but also as a catalyst for socio-economic development and youth empowerment.

”Hosting this national spectacle is not only an honour but a testament to our unwavering commitment to national development through sports.

“The Gateway Games is more than a competition; it is a platform for national integration, youth elevation, and the discovery of tomorrow’s champions.

are intentional and strategic in our commitment to transforming Ogun State into a thriving sports economy, and we are fully prepared to take the lead in sports development across the nation.

“Our administration envisions a future where sports becomes a major catalyst for social development, peacebuilding, healthy living, and economic growth.”

The Governor expressed his profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to sport and youth development.

“We owe deep gratitude to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who is ably represented here today by the Vice-President, H.E, Sen kashim Shettima, GCON for his unwavering support under the “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which has repositioned youth and sports development at the core of national policy. His endorsement of this Festival reflects his commitment to leveraging sports as a tool for national unity and global recognition,” he added.

The two-week event will come to a close end on Friday, May 30. For having a hitch-free national sport festival, the experience will linger on in the memory of participants for many years to come. Since the creation of the festival in 1973, this is the second time the state is hosting the event with memorable fanfare and great delight.

*Ogbonnikan writes from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital