NAJUC Lecture: Justice Bankole-Oki Calls for Reform in Nigeria’s Judicial System

A retired Judge of the Lagos State High Court, Justice Folashade Bankole-Oki has called for immediate reforms in Nigeria’s Judiciary, calling for the integration of technology, international best practices, and public feedback to restore trust. Speaking at the Nigerian Association of Judicial Correspondents (NAJUC) Annual Lecture in Lagos, she emphasised the need for transformation within the justice system, warning that public confidence had significantly declined.

Justice Bankole-Oki, who was the Guest Speaker, further stressed that the responsibility to rebuild trust falls on the Judiciary, legal professionals, Government, and the media. She urged Journalists to maintain fairness and accuracy, highlighting their crucial role in protecting judicial integrity. However, she cautioned against excessive regulatory measures that could restrict press freedom, such as mandatory blogger registration.

The Judge advocated for technological advancements within the Judiciary, including virtual hearings, automated transcription, paperless trials, e-filing, and secure digital evidence storage. She called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) and State Judicial Service Commissions to drive modernisation efforts, and adopt policies that prioritise efficiency and transparency in court proceedings.

Touching on Artificial Intelligence, Bankole-Oki acknowledged its growing use in legal research and case management, but warned against over-dependence. She urged judicial correspondents to avoid sensationalism, misleading headlines, and biased narratives, which could negatively impact the justice system’s credibility.

The EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Michael Ezekwe, praised the media’s role in Nigeria’s anti-corruption efforts. He encouraged Journalists to remain resolute and courageous, in holding officials accountable. He stressed that corruption continues to erode national integrity and urged a firm, united approach to tackling it.

Hon. Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court represented by Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa, also called for stronger collaboration between the Judiciary and the media, to ensure accurate court reporting. Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who chaired the event, reaffirmed the importance of judicial reforms, particularly those aligned with AI and technological advancements. He praised the Chief Justice of Nigeria’s initiative, to publish judicial nominees for public scrutiny.

NAJUC Chairman, Olugbenga Soyele, described the lecture’s theme as timely and essential, for promoting transparency and efficiency in Nigeria’s justice system. The event concluded with an Award of Excellence presented to the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, for his dedication to combating corruption.