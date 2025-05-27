MAN Asks CBN to Caution Banks over Unwholesome Handling of Unmet FX Forwards

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has expressed deep concerns regarding a troubling unwholesome way banks are handling the unmet foreign exchange (Forex) forward obligations to the extreme detriment of manufacturing industries.

The Director General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi Kadir, said in statement that many manufacturers are facing stringent requirements in the hands of deposit banks that are not aligned with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) guidelines in the processing of their foreign exchange needs.

Ajayi-Kadir in the statement titled “MAN Frowns at the Untoward Practices of Commercial Banks Regarding Unmet Forex Forward Obligations, Calls for Caution,” said: “Recent developments have shown a troubling trend in the way banks are handling the matter, to the extreme detriment of manufacturing industries that have the needless misfortune of being at the receiving end of a problem they did not create and should not suffer. Recently, our members have reported significant unwarranted complexities and undue highhandedness by the banks.

“Many have faced stringent requirements that are not aligned with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) guidelines, resulting in unnecessary bottlenecks and illegal freezing of their corporate and personal bank accounts, with negative impact on production, which could threaten the sustainability of manufacturing operations.”

He noted, “a worrisome case in point is the ongoing forex forward related dispute involving KAM Industries Nigeria Limited, a leading manufacturer in the steel sector in West Africa and a member of the association, and one of the commercial banks in Nigeria.

“This rather unfortunate treatment of private business is only the reported one, and there are several others undergoing similar harrowing experiences. This should stop in the interest of economic development of Nigeria, job security and business sustainability. It is therefore pertinent for us, as the umbrella body for manufacturers, to clarify the position of our members with respect to the subject matter involving commercial banks and the CBN.”

He explained that the norm is for commercial banks to receive payments in Naira either through direct remittance from their customers or credit facility for the purpose of securing foreign exchange (FX) for raw-material importation.

“Upon receipt of these funds or grant of credit facility, the banks then remit the Naira to the central bank on behalf of their customers. And from that point, the funds are deemed to be held by the apex bank, thereby completing the customers’ obligations.

“Given this background, MAN asserts that its members are not liable for delays or complications arising after the remittance of funds to the CBN by commercial banks. Our members have played their part and the commercial banks should play their own part. Our members should not be harassed by the bank,” he said.

Ajayi-Kadir said that banks should show understanding and be supportive as we all seek a solution to this rather unfortunate and unexpected impasse.

He, therefore, called on the CBN to direct the concerned commercial banks to immediately unfreeze the accounts of innocent manufacturers in relation to the vexed issue of forex forwards.

“We reiterate our call on the Central Bank of Nigeria to speed up the long overdue redemption of the unsettled forex forward, as a lasting solution to the dilemma. We reiterate the readiness of MAN to engage with the banks and other stakeholders to co-create the solutions that will facilitate the timely resolution of the long-drawn impasse. Commercial banks and manufacturers should be partners that collaborate to build shared prosperity for the nation, not adversaries,” he said.

According to him, MAN would remain open to fostering dialogue between the commercial banks and affected manufacturers to end the FX forward imbroglio, which has brought untold hardship on manufacturers and could potentially trigger a slide towards de-industrialisation of the country.