Man Arrested for Crashing into Celebrating Liverpool Fans

A man has been arrested after a car ploughed into Liverpool supporters near the club’s Premier League trophy parade.

Footage shared on social media showed a grey Ford Galaxy accelerating into the crowd of supporters in the heart of the city centre.

have been injured, some of whom are in a critical condition, after the people carrier rammed dozens of pedestrians just after 6pm on Monday.

A number of tents were set up inside the police cordon along Water Street and the surrounding area.

Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, were been updated about events in the city.

Merseyside Police said the suspect is a 53-year-old white British male from the Liverpool area.

The force said: “We were contacted at just after 6pm today (Monday, May 26) following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.”