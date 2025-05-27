  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

Lightspeed Unveils Nigeria’s First Immersive Water Projection Mapping

Business | 1 hour ago

Experience

LIGHTSPEED, the creative-tech studio founded by Dotun Olagbegi, successfully launched Nigeria’s first large-scale Water Projection Mapping installation at Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA)  in Falomo.

By fusing light, water and narrative, this landmark showcase transformed a towering water screen into a dynamic canvas, bringing motion graphics and audio-visual storytelling to life.

Hosted at the LASWA venue in Falomo, the event drew members of top agencies alongside industry leaders and creative innovators. Guests were immersed in sweeping projections that danced across a 12-metre-high water curtain, demonstrating LIGHTSPEED’s vision for the future of outdoor entertainment.

“This launch marked a new frontier in experiential storytelling,” said Dotun Olagbegi, Founder of LIGHTSPEED. “We’ve shown what’s possible when imagination meets innovation—right here in Nigeria.”

“With this successful debut, LIGHTSPEED’s water projection mapping technology is poised to revolutionize visual entertainment across West Africa, offering bespoke solutions for cultural festivals, brand activations, concerts and corporate events,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.