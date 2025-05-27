Lightspeed Unveils Nigeria’s First Immersive Water Projection Mapping

Experience

LIGHTSPEED, the creative-tech studio founded by Dotun Olagbegi, successfully launched Nigeria’s first large-scale Water Projection Mapping installation at Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) in Falomo.

By fusing light, water and narrative, this landmark showcase transformed a towering water screen into a dynamic canvas, bringing motion graphics and audio-visual storytelling to life.

Hosted at the LASWA venue in Falomo, the event drew members of top agencies alongside industry leaders and creative innovators. Guests were immersed in sweeping projections that danced across a 12-metre-high water curtain, demonstrating LIGHTSPEED’s vision for the future of outdoor entertainment.

“This launch marked a new frontier in experiential storytelling,” said Dotun Olagbegi, Founder of LIGHTSPEED. “We’ve shown what’s possible when imagination meets innovation—right here in Nigeria.”

“With this successful debut, LIGHTSPEED’s water projection mapping technology is poised to revolutionize visual entertainment across West Africa, offering bespoke solutions for cultural festivals, brand activations, concerts and corporate events,” he added.