‘Lagos Tracked 73,000 Criminal Cases Within One Year’,  Pedro

Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, on Wednesday said that his Ministry processed a total of 73,962 criminal cases across the State’s correctional facilities; over 10,000 of these between January 2024 and May 2025 only.

Mr Pedro gave the Ministry’s sweeping achievements in the past year, anchored on strengthening the rule of law, justice delivery, and institutional reforms, at the Y2025 Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Secretariat, Alausa.

According to the Attorney-General, the Ministry has always pursued justice, not only as a legal ideal, but as a practical, daily necessity for over 20 million Lagosians. “Within the period under review, the Ministry processed a total of 73,962 criminal cases across the State’s correctional facilities; over 10,000 of these between January 2024 and May 2025 only.”

He noted that this was made possible through the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS), which now functions as a comprehensive databank of criminal case data, improving transparency and coordination across Lagos State justice system.

Pedro also noted that, Lagos custodial facilities are operating at 106% above their built capacity as of May 2025. In response, the Ministry has expanded non-custodial measures, including community service sentencing.

“In this regard, we have supervised the community service of 10,120 offenders across 18 locations, thereby reducing congestion and enabling restorative justice”, he said.

On social disorder offences, Mr. Pedro revealed that the Special Offences Mobile Court has been pivotal in restoring sanity to the public space.

“We arrested, arraigned and secured convictions for 71,023 offenders for minor offences, ranging from traffic violations to street trading and vandalism. This has had a measurable impact in deterring miscreants, and preserving order across Lagos”, he explained.

Turning to economic and civil justice, the AG emphasised financial recoveries and mediation efforts, stating that the Citizens Mediation Bureau received 214,342 matters and successfully resolved 141,404 of them. These resolutions brought relief to families and businesses alike, with a total of N2.2 billion recovered for aggrieved parties.