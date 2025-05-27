Lagos to Unify Energy-related Policies into Single, Electricity Strategy

The Lagos State Government is taking steps to unify all its energy-related policies into a single, integrated electricity strategy.

The step is aimed at enhancing power management and accelerating development across the state.

The state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, disclosed this at the Lagos State 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing on Monday at Alausa, Ikeja.

The briefing was part of activities marking the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

“We are consolidating our energy frameworks into one cohesive document that will help to streamline implementation and drive strategic partnerships.

“This revised Integrated Resource and Strategic Plan will reposition Lagos as a hub for sustainable power solutions,” he said.

According to him, a new energy roadmap, once approved by the governor, will unlock new growth opportunities and guide both public and private sector investments in the power sector.

“We want a policy environment that is not only investor-friendly, but also serves the energy needs of Lagosians efficiently,” he added.

Ogunleye also said that the state had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government to accelerate access to electricity in underserved areas.

“This partnership with the Federal Government is a game-changer.

“It will deepen energy access and bring the much-needed power to more households and businesses across Lagos,” he said.

Highlighting the progress made by the ministry in the past one year, the commissioner said that it replaced 22,000 units of old public lighting systems with smart solar-powered all-in-one street light fittings.

“With these smart solar installations, we are not just improving visibility at night but are also enhancing security.

“No criminal should have the cover of darkness in Lagos,” Ogunleye said.

On the gains of the Lagos Energy Summit, the commissioner said that the summit had laid a solid foundation for increased investments in renewable energy, job creation and a cleaner environment.

He said: “Our energy summit didn’t just spark dialogue, it sparked momentum.

“We are seeing growing investor interest in renewable energy, which will support Lagos State’s ambition to lead Africa’s clean energy transition.”

Ogunleye also said that the state government intercepted 333 trucks at illegal mining sites in the past one year.

He added that 23 stop-work orders were issued to operators in areas including Ikorodu, Epe and Badagry.

“We are taking decisive action against illegal mining. These operations threaten not just our environment, but also the safety and livelihoods of our people,” he said.

On gas utilisation, he said that 65 vehicles were converted to run on Compressed Natural Gas, while IBILE Oil and Gas sold over 100 million litres of petrol and 9.6 million kilogrammes of liquefied petroleum gas in the last one year.

“These figures show our commitment to cleaner energy and economic efficiency.

“Our gas initiatives are reducing emissions and saving costs for Lagosians,” the commissioner said.

Ogunleye also disclosed that the state would soon inaugurate Lagos Electricity Market (LEM).

The LEM is a coordinated energy ecosystem to support embedded generation, smart grid deployment, and consumer protection through data-driven oversight.

Ogunleye said: “The LEM will be powered by digital tools to monitor generation and usage in real time.

“This will ensure transparency, attract investors and protect consumers.”

The commissioner also said that the ministry was exploring local manufacturing of electricity infrastructure such as transformers, meters, cables and switchgears through private sector partnerships to boost job creation and reduce dependence on imports.

Ogunleye reiterated the state’s willingness to collaborate with the Federal Government and other sub-national entities to ensure a coordinated energy transition.

“With these initiatives, Lagos is set to become the first sub-national in Nigeria and among the few in Africa with a fully regulated and independent electricity market,” he said. (NAN)