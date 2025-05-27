KwaraLEARN Trains 384 School Support Officers in Digital Supervision, Monitoring   

Kwara State Leading Education Achievement and Reform Now (KwaraLEARN) on Tuesday concluded a weeklong intensive training for hundreds of school support officers (SSOs) who are supervising head teachers across the 16 local governments of the state.

According to a statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Government House, Mashood Abdulrafiu Agboola, the SSOs are field officers under the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), who are expected to provide support to school administrators and teachers to improve school governance and the quality of teaching and learning.

The training was held between 19th and 26th May, 2025, and drew at at least 384 participants, who were trained on the use of modern technology for effective supervision of school teachers, the statement said.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Ilorin on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, applauded the participants for their sacrifice and how they are committed to the process to transform the education sector of the state.

He charged them to continue to offer their best and translate what they have learnt during the session into use, saying all eyes are on them to support the government’s efforts to improve learning outcomes across schools.

“Now, you have the responsibility to join the efforts to take the education sector to greater heights. We are confident that we will not blame ourselves for giving you this task. We will also not regret that the state has invested so much into moving the sector forward. You are expected to put everything you have learnt into practice,” the statement quoted him as saying.

The Managing Director, KwaraLEARN, Mrs. Laide Abel, said the training is not the same with the ones they earlier held, adding that this and other education programmes mirror the visionary quality of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

“This training is not like any other training. Why is this training very important in the history of the state? You have been equipped because you are the one who will make the KwaraLEARN programme sustainable in kwara,” she said.

“We are handing over the baton to you. You are to make sure all the foundation works that have been done by KwaraLEARN will continue to work excellently in the state. That makes you an important part of history.

“I want you to understand that without you the programme will collapse, and I pray that it will not collapse in your hands.”

She commended the governor for his government’s transformation agenda for the education sector, noting this has changed the trajectory of lives of the school children.

Participants, who spoke to newsmen, such as Mr Musa Saidu from Kaiama Local Government and Mrs Adeleye Omolara (Ilorin South), took turns to hail the governor for digitizing the education sector through the introduction of the KwaraLearn programme.

Describing the session as rigorous and impactful, the duo said they are now better equipped to be able to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

The event was also attended by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Rebecca Olarewaju; SUBEB Secretary, Mrs Gloria Adebisi; and Director of Personnel, Finance and Supply, SUBEB, Alhaji Abdullateef Sholagberu; among others.