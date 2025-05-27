Inaki Williams Wins the Sporty LALIGA MVP Back-to-Back

*Voted best African player in LALIGA EA Sports for second season

Athletic Club forward and Ghanaian international, Iñaki Williams, has been crowned the 2024/25 SPORTY LALIGA MVP, an award recognizing the best African player in the LALIGA EA SPORTS this season.

Williams’ win was announced winner on Monday morning on Africa Day at a media event in Johannesburg, South Africa, featuring former Cameroon international and FC Barcelona midfielder Alex Song, Soccer Africa presenter Thomas Mlambo and a panel of local football experts, bringing the SPORTY LALIGA MVP to African soil for the first time ever.

The results, which combined the votes of an expert jury of 25 football journalists from across Africa and thousands of fans living in Sub-Saharan countries who cast their vote via the online MILIGA Fan Zone, saw Bilbao-born Williams come out on top with 32% of the vote.

He was followed by Villarreal CF and Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye (12%) in second place, and CA Osasuna and Cameroon defender Flavien Enzo Boyomo (10%) in third place.

After receiving the award, Williams said: “LALIGA has always had African players or players with African heritage, and it’s a real honour to be able to represent our roots in this way, to make us seen in a league that’s so special and has always had such a huge following.

“It’s a beautiful thing for young people across Africa, a continent where football has always been a big part of life, to be able to see their role models succeed.”

He added: “An award like this always means you’re doing things right. I’m so happy and proud that I’ve won it two years in a row… hopefully, I can make it three!” The

Williams’ standout season makes him a deserving winner of the award. Athletic Club enjoyed a historic 2024/25 LALIGA campaign, securing their first Champions League spot in a decade. The 30-year-old played more minutes than any other player in the squad and contributed 14 goals and assists combined, proving vital to the team’s success.

Brand Director of Sporty Group, Miguel Puche, said: “Everyone at Sporty congratulates Iñaki on his back-to-back MVP win. From established stars like him to rising talents such as Yan Diomandé, the influence of African football is growing stronger each season. At Sporty, we’re deeply committed to celebrating that journey, giving it the visibility it deserves and bringing LALIGA closer to fans across the continent.”

Managing Director of LALIGA Africa, Tresor Penku, said: “We congratulate Iñaki on retaining the SPORTY LALIGA MVP award and commend him on yet another standout season in his illustrious career. We also extend our thanks to the journalists and the thousands of fans across Africa who voted. This remarkable support and engagement reflects the powerful presence and growing influence of African talent in LALIGA EA SPORTS.”

Williams is the first repeat winner in SPORTY LALGA MVP history, having won the 2024 edition, following in the footsteps of Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze (2023) and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou (2022).