In Upholding ‘Service to Humanity’, NAFOWA Extends Lifeline to Widows in Lagos

Uzoma Mba

The Nigerian Air Force Wives Association (NAFOWA) has taken a bold step to ease the burden on 150 widows in Lagos, including 50 widows of fallen Nigerian Air Force personnel and 100 widows from the Shasha community.

Themed “Fostering Harmonious Civil-Military Relations for Sustainable Peace through a Humanitarian Outreach to Shasha Community”, the event which held at 041 Communications Depot (041 CD), Shasha, was a humanitarian outreach that combined vital food distribution with free medical services, reaffirming NAFOWA’s unwavering commitment to “Service to Humanity.”

NAFOWA, a non-governmental organisation, has continuously championed humanitarian causes and women empowerment across Nigeria through vocational training, healthcare, and social welfare programmes.

A Gesture of Compassion and Solidarity

National President Mrs Rakiya Abubakar emphasised the association’s dedication:“We are happy to bring smiles to the faces of these widows. NAFOWA is committed to supporting those in need, and this outreach in Shasha is only the beginning. We will continue to come here because we feel your pain.”

Each beneficiary received a 25kg bag of rice, 10kg of semovita, a carton of spaghetti, and four litres of vegetable oil—critical aid amid soaring food prices.

Celebrating Service with Purpose

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Abubakar noted the timing of the outreach: “This initiative is part of the activities commemorating the 61st Anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force. Today is not only a moment to celebrate the strength and achievements of the Nigerian Air Force but also to reflect on our responsibility to give back to society.

“To the widows and vulnerable members of the Shasha community: You are not alone. Your strength, resilience, and courage inspire us deeply.”

She also acknowledged the support of key leaders, including the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar; Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal Adeniran Kolade Ademuwagun; Air Commodore S.M. Chindo and others, including the Logistics Command Chairperson, Mrs. Ademuwagun, praising their dedication to humanitarian efforts.

Empowering Widows and Communities

In his speech, the Chief of Staff, Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal

Zayyan Abdullah, applauded NAFOWA’s long-standing role in social empowerment. Representing the AOC, he said: “Over the years, NAFOWA has played a pivotal role in society through programmes that empower women, children, and the less privileged.

“In a time of rising living costs, this outreach is timely. I encourage beneficiaries to make full use of the vocational and ICT training facilities at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, offering courses from fashion design to advanced robotics.

“Let me also use this opportunity to encourage the Shasha community to take full advantage of your proximity to the NAFOWA Vocational Training Centre located at Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja. I urge you to enrol your children and wards in programmes that can serve as viable means of livelihood.

“The Institute offers courses in fashion and textile design, catering and hotel management, cosmetology and hairdressing, cinematography and photography, as well as basic computer training. The centre also provides advanced ICT training in robotics, data analysis, data science, and artificial intelligence.

“We must collectively engage our teeming youth in productive ventures that will steer them away from negative influences and the scourge of drug abuse. As the saying goes, “An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.” We must work together to guide our youth—particularly women and teenagers—towards building bright futures and better lives for the next generation.”

Gratitude from the Community

Oba Akanbi Babatunde Ogunronbi, Kabiyesi of Shasha Kingdom, expressed profound appreciation:“This is the first time in my 13 years on the throne that I have seen such a meaningful outreach. These food items will sustain each household for at least a month. I thank NAFOWA and the Nigerian Air Force.”

Beneficiaries, including Mrs. Funke Ayoola and Mrs. Glory Bassey, widows of late Air Force officers, expressed deep appreciation for the support, noting that the gesture meant a lot to them.

A Beacon of Hope

As NAFOWA continues to champion humanitarian causes and women’s empowerment through vocational training, healthcare, and social welfare programmes across Nigeria, the Shasha outreach is a testament to the association’s enduring commitment to uplift vulnerable communities and foster resilience despite economic challenges.