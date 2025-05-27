House C’ttee Summons FCT Minister of State, Mariya Bunkure, Over Budget Defence

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils and Ancillary Matters has summoned the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Bunkure, to appear before it on Tuesday, May 27. This followed Bunkure’s failure to attend a previously scheduled budget hearing session on the FCT’s financial plans.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, issued the summons in Abuja on Monday.

Agbedi expressed dismay that only three of the 14 agencies under Bunkure’s supervision had shown up for the meeting.

He criticised the minister’s absence and cautioned that if she failed to show up on the newly scheduled date, the House might exercise its legislative authority to compel her attendance.

He further stated that President Bola Tinubu had earlier directed the legislature to accelerate the passage and deliberation of the budget.

Agbedi expressed concern over what he described as Bunkure’s disregard for a matter as crucial as the national budget.

He emphasised that Bunkure received a proper invitation to attend the meeting, along with the relevant agencies under her supervision.

The chairman further stressed that the National Assembly, including the committee, represented both the indigenous population and residents of FCT.

“As a committee, our work directly impacts the daily lives of FCT citizens. We are closely connected with their concerns and interests,” Agbedi stated.

He underscored the committee’s vital role in the governance and welfare of FCT residents and also urged Tinubu to take immediate action in response to the situation.

Earlier in the session, Hon. Paul Kalejaye, who represents the Ajeromi Ifelodun Federal Constituency of Lagos State, condemned the Bunkure’s absence, describing it as a direct challenge to the authority of the National Assembly.

Kalejaye stressed that the legislature held the constitutional authority to ensure adherence to constitutional responsibilities and enforce compliance.