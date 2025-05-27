Heartland,  Akwa Utd Join Sunshine, Lobi Stars in Relegation

Heartland FC and Akwa United joined Sunshine Stars and Lobi Stars as the four teams relegated to the Nigeria National League (NNL) after the Matchday 38 fixtures concluded in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

Following a 2-1 defeat of fellow relegation candidate at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri, Heartland, a former champion reached 48 points, one point behind El-Kanemi Warriors that also defeated already relegated Sunshine Stars 1-0 in Maiduguri.

While Akwa United stagnated at 44 points following their defeat in Owerri, Sunshine Stars finished 19th on the log with 41 points above Lobi Stars that finished 20th with a paltry 28 points.

Remo Stars were already crowned champions with 71 points despite their 3-0 thrashing at Bayelsa United while Rivers United followed on 2nd spot with 64 points after a 2-1 defeat of Nasarawa United.

Abia Warriors clinched the third position and the last continental slot even after losing 3-2 to fellow third spot chasing rivals, Ikorodu City. The two clubs finished 60 points and 59 points respectively.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars playing with fans shut out, handed the heaviest defeat of 5-1 to the cup holders, Rangers International even as both teams were not in contention for any honours. They finished in 8th and 10th positions respectively.