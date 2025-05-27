Group Insists Wike Remains Sole Architect of PDP Crisis, Says Makinde, Mbah Blameless

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As the protagonists in the tussle for the control of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continue to trade blames, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Nyesom Wike has been identified as the sole architect of the internal crisis.

Wike had in a statement weekend heaped blames on Governors Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Peter Mbah of Enugu, describing Makinde as “the architect of our problems” in PDP.

But reacting to the position of Wike, the PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress, a support group in the main opposition party, countered the FCT Minister, calling him out as the sole architect of the crisis.

In a statement issued by the National Coordinator of the PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress, Emeka Yellow Ikpegbu, the group hit back at Wike, blaming the former Rivers State Governor for every bad thing happening to the party.

The group absolved Makinde and Mbah of any blame for the persisting crisis in PDP, adding that Wike should own up to being the “real betrayer and architect of the crisis” and stop “standing truth in the head and playing to the gallery.”

According to the PDP support group, Wike was “being smart by half” by shifting blames to the Oyo and Enugu Governors and “mounting smear campaign to blackmail Mbah and Makinde”.

The FCT minister was firing from all cylinders, declaring that he has “now firmly decided to pull out of all (peace) agreements hitherto reached (and) have decided to fight on until justice is attained.”

But the PDP group said that Wike was only finding a reason to finally complete his mission to wreck PDP and render the main opposition party weak and disunited before the 2027 general election.

It wondered how somebody that has “been the APC mole in PDP” could regard himself as a peacemaker and even “accuse genuine and committed stakeholders of what himself is guilty of.”

“Wike should stop pretending. We know his spirit has since left PDP after sabotaging the party in 2023. Now is the time to completely pull out of the party, and not just pulling out of the so-called gentleman agreement. We want him to also pull out of the PDP. He has given us enough discomfort,” the group said.

The PDP Frontiers noted that Wike’s modus operandi has been to fight any party chieftain that refused to do his bidding in his desperation to pocket the entire party structure.

The group pointed out that Wike had before now fought the BoT Chairman of PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara “for refusing to be cowed and bought over” and has now shifted his attacks to Governors Mbah and Makinde.

It noted that Wike has demonstrated through his actions that “he is frustrated and on a mission to blackmail those committed to rebuilding the PDP”, adding that Wike “is masquerading as a peace maker while he is the one igniting the fire”.

The group stated that though the FCT minister is presently working in the interest of the ruling APC, he would true to his character eventually fall out with President Bola Tinubu and his men.

It therefore, urged Tinubu and the APC to “properly weigh the implications of trusting Wike, who has consistently betrayed his friends and political associates.

“If he(Wike) could come out in the open to attack Makinde who was his backbone in the G5 few months ago, then he can do same to his current lovers.”