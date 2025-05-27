Glo Unveils Week of Glitz, Glamour for 2025 Ojude Oba Festival

National telecommunications operator, Globacom, has unveiled a series of exciting activities to mark its 20th anniversary of sponsoring the prestigious Ojude Oba Festival of Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The company said it was hugely delighted to reach the significant milestone in the sponsorship, noting it had elevated the festival to a globally recognized cultural festival culminating in the planned designation of Ojude Oba as one of Africa’s official Heritage Events by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Speaking at a press conference held in Ijebu Ode on Monday to announce the commencement of the 2025 edition of the festival, Globacom’s National Commercial Coordinator, Mr. Yomi Ogunbamowo, said the company planned to celebrate the 2025 Ojude Oba in spectacular fashion by hosting a magnificent cultural showpiece, high octane entertainment, customer rewards, and empowerment schemes.

He also announced that Globacom had extended its sponsorship for another 10 years by signing a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), describing the development as a reaffirmation of its deep commitment to preserving the treasured legacy.

Among the activities to make this year’s edition memorable is a consumer promo which will give subscribers the opportunity to win exciting prizes including two brand-new Suzuki Celerio cars, four tricycles, five generators, and 10 grinding machines.

“One of the cars will be won by an outstanding member of the community to be nominated by subscribers within Ijebu Ode. Nominees’ names and reasons for the nominations should be sent to a toll-free code 611 after which the nominee who polls the highest number of votes will be presented the car at the grand finale of the festival”, Mr. Ogunbamowo explained.

To win the second car prize, a subscriber must have recharged a cumulative N20,000 within the Ijebu axis during the period. For the tricycle, subscribers must recharge a cumulative N10,000 in voice and data; for the generators and grinding machines, subscribers are expected to recharge N5,000 and N2,000 respectively. The higher the recharge, the higher the chances of winning.

In addition to this, an entertainment event tagged, “An Evening with Glo”, is slated for June 6, 2025 during which the crème de la crème of Ijebu Ode will be serenaded by Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi and Apala exponent, Musiliu Isola.

Similarly, he disclosed that this year’s rewards for the different competitions, including the best dressed age grades in the male and female categories and the most dexterous warlord family in the Balogun competitions, have been significantly increased.