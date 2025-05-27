FRSC: 19 Passengers Burnt to  Death, 8 Injured in Kogi Auto Crash

brahim Oyewale in Lokoja





No fewer than 19 passengers have been confirmed dead, while eight others sustained varying degree of injures in an auto crash which occurred on Sunday along Lokoja-Obajana road.

The Kogi State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Kumar Tsukwam, confirmed this to journalists in Lokoja yesterday .

Tsukwam said that some of the survivors sustained bruises, cuts, dislocations, fractures, and fire burns.

Further according to him, the fatal accident occurred at Gadabiu Community along the Lokoja-Obajana road in Lokoja Local Government Area of the state around 4pm on Sunday, pointing out that among the 19 burnt to death, were five children.

The Sector Commander explained the fatal accident involved an articulated vehicle (Truck) and a Toyota Hummer Bus heading to Abuja from the South.

He said it was a head-on collision when the bus on high speed tried to overtake an articulated vehicle only to face an incoming articulated vehicle with no option.

His words: “It was very unfortunate, because it was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking and involved 27 persons with only eight survivors.

“Our rescue operation team and the police were able to rescue the eight survivors and rushed them to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for immediate medical attention.”

He added that the highways were not race roads and appealed to motorists to avoid speed and wrongful overtaking.

He also tasked motorists to always keep to traffic rules and regulations to help the corps and the federal government in reducing road traffic crashes and carnage on roads across the country.