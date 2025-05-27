  • Tuesday, 27th May, 2025

FRSC: 19 Passengers Burnt to  Death, 8 Injured in Kogi Auto Crash

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

brahim Oyewale in Lokoja

No fewer than 19 passengers have been confirmed  dead, while  eight others sustained varying degree of injures in an auto crash which occurred on Sunday along Lokoja-Obajana road.

The Kogi State  Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),  Mr. Kumar Tsukwam,  confirmed this to journalists in Lokoja yesterday .

Tsukwam said that some of the survivors sustained bruises, cuts, dislocations, fractures, and fire burns.

Further according to him, the fatal accident occurred at Gadabiu Community along the Lokoja-Obajana road in Lokoja Local Government Area of the state around 4pm on Sunday, pointing out that among the 19 burnt to death, were five children.

The Sector Commander explained the fatal accident involved an articulated vehicle (Truck) and a Toyota Hummer Bus heading to Abuja from the South.

He said it was a head-on collision when the bus on high speed tried to overtake an articulated vehicle only to face an incoming articulated vehicle with no option.

His words: “It was very unfortunate, because it was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking and involved 27 persons with only eight survivors.

“Our rescue operation team and the police were able to rescue the eight survivors and rushed them to Fisayo Hospital, Obajana for immediate medical attention.”

He added that the highways were not race roads and appealed to motorists to avoid speed and wrongful overtaking.

He also tasked motorists to always keep to traffic rules and regulations to help the corps and the federal government in reducing road traffic crashes and carnage on roads across the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.