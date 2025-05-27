Foundation AwardsN5m to FCT Students

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

No fewer than 30 students of the Government Day Secondary School, Dutse Alhaji, has benefited from the Denam Charity Foundation scholarship awards for the next two years with 20 others receiving consolation prizes.

The Chairman, Denam Group, Dr. Linus Igwemezie, while speaking in Abuja yesterday at the Denam Charity Foundation’s scholarship award event, stated that the awards is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), adding that the awards costs over N5million and the organization is keen at doing more.

Igwemezie explained that the awards aimed at giving back to the community and help students in enhancing their academic prowess to become great in the future.

“This is our first programme. We’re looking at all the possibilities. As you know, the size of the problem is big. We take a small bite at a time, and the one that we can manage, we’ll do it.

“This programme cost us about five million. But we are prepared to spend more. As the company grows, that’s why we must be a profitable company because then from the profits, you can do programmes like this,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Igwemezie noted that though the business environment in Nigeria is more challenging, he assured them that despite these, the organisation is keen at solving problems of the youths in Nigeria.

According to him, “We have big challenge with exchange rates, dealing with the government bureaucracy, approvals for construction and things like that. The problems are long, but we knew that before we came. I came from America. As they say, if you can’t stand the heat, don’t go to the kitchen. So we knew these problems.

“We believe that we can navigate our way and still be able to do a profitable business. But even more important is to have an opportunity to help and contribute to solving the problems, especially the youth problems in Nigeria.

“So it’s not just about making money, but it’s very gratifying for me to see these children all happy and dancing.”

Mr. Balogun Emmanuel, principal of the school, expressed profound gratitude, highlighting the dire need for resources such as examination halls and photocopying machines.

He likened the foundation’s support to divine intervention, stating that: “The eyes of God are with Denam Charity Foundation.”

One of the beneficiaries, Aliye Mohamed Mubarak, a JSS3 student at GDSS, expressed his delight over award, especially the support from his mother in participating in the scholarship examination.

Denam Charity Foundation, established in 2017, operates as a limited liability organisation and serves as the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Denam Group. The foundation’s educational programme is designed to be sustainable, with plans to expand its impact in the coming years.