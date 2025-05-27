EKEDC Reaffirms Commitment to Sustainable Infrastructure Investment

Peter Uzoho

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reaffirmed its dedication to enhancing service delivery through continuous investment in network infrastructure and workforce development.

Managing Director of EKEDC, Mrs. Rekhiat Momoh stated this during a customer engagement forum held at the company’s FESTAC Business District.

The interactive session brought together EKEDC management and customers to address pressing concerns, including technical challenges, billing cycle issues, and delays in prepaid meter programming following a recent system upgrade.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to improve service, MomoMr.who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate Communications and Strategy, Mr. Babatunde Lasaki, outlined several recently completed projects, notably the installation of the new Chevron Feeder in Satellite Town under the FESTAC District.

He also shared EKEDC’s strategic plans to partner with independent power producers to increase electricity supply hours and gradually upgrade customers currently in lower service bands to higher bands in the near future.

During the engagement, customers were urged to report any illegal activity such as meter bypass and vandalism through the company’s official whistle-blower channels.

The managing director emphasized that proactive community reporting is critical to curbing energy infractions and maintaining infrastructure integrity.

Reassuring customers of EKEDC’s commitment, she stated, “We remain focused on working closely with our communities to promptly address complaints and enhance the overall quality of life through reliable electricity supply “.