Digital Rights: ASF Set for Strengthening Collaboration between Journalists and Law Enforcement Agencies

Enock Reuben in Abuja

In a mission to strengthen e-Rights, Avocats Sans Frontières France (ASF), formally known as Lawyers Without Borders, under its platform e-RIGHTS Project, has convened a Situation room for Journalists and Security experts to enhance more digital rights and press freedom in Nigeria.

The dialogue was organised through the support of the European Union (EU), UNESCO Global Media Defence Fund (GMDF), in conjunction with the Centre for Information Technology and Development, (CITAD) and Space for Change in Abuja, with the aim of strengthening collaboration between the media and law enforcement agencies in the country.

At the meeting, the Country Director, ASF, France, Mrs Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu said, the objectives of the Situation room are to identify key challenges, share best practices and develop concrete recommendations for improving media freedom and digital rights in Nigeria.

She further said: “The media plays a vital role in holding those in power accountable, providing a voice for the voiceless, and fostering informed public discourse. However, Journalists often face challenges in carrying out their duties, including harassment, intimidation, and violence. The digital landscape has also introduced new complexities, with issues like online censorship, surveillance, and disinformation threatening the very fabric of our democracy.

“Law enforcement agencies, as institutions responsible for maintaining law and order, have a crucial role to play in ensuring that journalists can work safely and freely. It is imperative that we foster a culture of understanding, respect, and cooperation between the media and law enforcement.”

She believed that the roundtable will go a long way, to shape the future of Journalists and digital rights in Nigeria.

“In the same vein, the Head of Government, Security and Migration, European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Reuben Alba Aguilera said statistics show that more than 55% of Nigerians have access to the internet, which accounts for over 120 million young people under the age of 35 who use internet in Nigeria”, he said.

“Today’s convening of the situation room, is a key step towards ensuring that the gains made by the project are sustained and advanced.”

However, the representative of the Nigeria Police at the meeting, the Head of Police Complaints Response Unit (PCRU), CSP El-Mustapha Sani said, the voice of critical Nigerians must be heard. The effort to enhance Police relationships with the media and members of the public, a unit was created in 2015 and codified in the Police Act and and Regulation, 2020.

According to CSP Sani, “Before the establishment of PCRU, Nigeria Police conducted research, which many Journalists participated in and discovered that members of the public have a lot of issues to report against Police Officers, but they don’t know how to report it or if they know how to report it, other Police Officers will be a bridge to them”.

“Therefore, the Police established the PCRU office to have an e-platform where members of the public can report where things happen, he said, now one can take pictures, make calls, send e-mail or X- handles account and WhatsApp where members of the public there and then can easily lay their complaints and get an appropriate resolution from the Police.”

He said PCRU, which has its headquarters in Abuja and all over the 36 States, has tremendously helped to strengthen relationships between the media and law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.