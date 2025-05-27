Demand for Aradel, BUA Foods, Others Lift Stock Market by N540bn

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian stock market yesterday began the last trading week in May 2025 on a positive trajectory as investors demand for Aradel Holdings Plc, BUA Foods Plc and 31 others appreciated the market capitalisation by N540billion.

As Aradel Holdings gained 9.98 per cent, BUA Foods appreciated by 5.26per cent, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) advanced by 856.31 basis points or 0.79 per cent, to close at 109,884.93 basis points.

Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value gained N540 billion to close at N69.292 trillion.

Sectoral performance was mixed as the NGX Oil & Gas Index (+three per cent) and NGX Consumer Goods Index (+2.2per cent) advanced while the NGX Insurance index (-1.1per cent) declined. The NGX Banking and NGX Industrial Goods indices closed flat.

Also, market breadth was positive, as 33 stocks gained relative to 31 losers. Aradel Holdings recorded the highest price gain of 9.98 per cent to close at N505.90, per share. University Press followed with a gain of 9.86 per cent to close at N4.79 and ABC Transport up by 8.43 per cent to close at N2.70, per share.

Linkage Assurance rose by 8.16 per cent to close at N1.59, while C&I Leasing gained by 7.32 per cent to close at N4.40, per share.

On the other hand, Tripple Gee and Company led the losers’ chart by 10 per cent to close at N2.07, per share. MRS Oil Nigeria followed with a decline of 9.97 per cent to close at N141.80, while Chellarams lost 9.96 per cent each to close at N10.58, per share.

Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria declined by 9.91 per cent to close at N35.90, while Cornerstone Insurance decreased by 9.80 per cent to close N3.13, per share.

The total volume traded decreased by 36.47 per cent to 414.510 million units, valued at N11.095 billion, and exchanged in 19,775 deals. Transactions in the shares of Fidelity Bank topped the activity chart with 46.768 million shares valued at N855.422 million. Custodian Investment followed with 37.160 million shares worth N736.177 million, while Access Holdings traded 35.932 million shares valued at N783.696 million.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) traded 24.948 million shares valued at N1.737 billion, while Zenith Bank transacted 17.941 million shares worth N862.207 million.

Looking forward, United Capital said “the equities market is likely to remain cautious and mixed, with limited upside. There might be pockets of buy interest in resilient corporates and value plays.

“Retail activity may support mid and small-cap stocks temporarily, but institutional follow-through will be limited due to potential participation at the upcoming bond auction.

“Market may stay within the current range barring any positive catalyst from the macros. Short-term traders might stay on the sidelines or move to fixed income for attractive yield. Investors may portray selective interest in defensive, rotating into consumer staples, telcos, and banks with solid outlooks. Overall, the outlook for the week is neutral to mildly bullish, with macroeconomic stability and corporate performance remaining key drivers.”