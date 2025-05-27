Children’s Day: Lagos  Champions Collective Responsibility for Child Development, Education Support 

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, Tuesday, called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to eliminate barriers hindering children’s access to quality education, healthcare and overall well-being.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2025 Children’s Day celebration held at the Police College Ground in Ikeja, Alli-Balogun emphasised that the theme of this year’s event, ‘Children: Our Future and Our Responsibility’, is a timely reminder of the shared duty to invest in the next generation.

“Children are our greatest assets, and investing in them is investing in our future,” he said. “We must break down every barrier that prevents them from thriving.”

The commissioner acknowledged the leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, noting the administration’s commitment to ensuring that all children in Lagos, regardless of background or ability, have equal access to quality education.

He urged educators, parents, policymakers and community leaders to recommit to building a society where every child can learn, grow and have their voice heard.

“This week-long celebration reminds us to reflect on our responsibilities and to work together to create a world where our children’s rights are respected, their voices amplified and their futures secured,” he concluded.

In his remarks, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to child welfare, quality education and protection initiatives.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government ( SSG), Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, Sanwo-Olu described children “as our greatest assets”, stressing the need for parents, educators and the broader society to join hands in raising responsible future leaders.

According to him, “The responsibility of raising and guiding our children cannot rest on the government alone. It is a collective duty.”

He also encouraged the children across the state, saying: “You are the pride of Lagos. Let your dreams soar, we are here to support you every step of the way.”

Speaking on the theme, the governor highlighted major investments made by the state to support children’s development.

He disclosed that the government had fully funded the registration of 56,143 students for the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), as part of its comprehensive education support strategy.

Aside academics, the governor outlined wide-ranging reforms including free education programmes, upgraded school infrastructure, school feeding schemes, and robust child protection policies.

He noted the establishment of parks, playgrounds, and recreational centres aimed at enhancing the physical and mental well-being of children across the state.

The Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, expressed concern about the pandemic of drug abuse and cultism among youths in today’s world.

He stressed the need for the youths to say ‘No’ to such vices as these may affect their future.