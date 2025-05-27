AU Peace, Security Council Delegation Visits Western Naval Command, Tours NNS KADA

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A high-powered delegation from the Military Security Committee (MSC) of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) on Monday, paid a working visit to the Western Naval Command of the Nigerian Navy as part of its peace and security oversight across the continent.

The team, comprising Defence Attachés and Secretariat staff, proceeded to inspect NNS KADA, a strategic Nigerian Navy vessel designated as a sea lift support platform for African Union peace support operations.

The visit commenced with a detailed operational briefing delivered by Captain Andrew Zidon, the Commanding Officer of NNS KADA.

During the tour, Captain Zidon provided an overview of the ship’s core roles and wide-ranging capabilities in maritime logistics, troop transport, humanitarian support, and amphibious operations.

He emphasised the vessel’s potential to contribute significantly to regional peacekeeping and disaster response initiatives under the auspices of the AU.

Following the briefing, the AU-PSC delegation embarked on a guided tour of the ship as they were taken through several key compartments and operational areas, including the galley, mess areas, sick bay, engine and machinery rooms, crew and officer cabins, the bridge, and the Roll-On/Roll-Off (RORO) deck.

The ship’s stern and inner ramps were activated and demonstrated, offering the visitors an insight into the ship’s capability for rapid vehicle and equipment deployment.

At the conclusion of the tour, Brigadier General Abubakar Conteh of Sierra Leone, Chairman of the MSC-AU PSC, commended the professionalism of the Nigerian Navy and the operational readiness of NNS KADA.

He noted that the vessel is well-suited for future African Union peace support missions and praised the Nigerian government for its continued support to continental security initiatives.

According to team, the level of preparedness and the multifaceted capabilities demonstrated aboard NNS KADA today give them full confidence in its utility for AU missions, adding that it was commendable contribution by Nigeria to African security architecture.

THISDAY gathered that the visit underscores the growing emphasis by the African Union on strengthening maritime security and enhancing regional cooperation in peacekeeping logistics, just as it also reaffirmed Nigeria’s role as a key contributor to AU-led operations and its strategic investment in naval assets that support continental stability.