As Tinubu’s Northern Outreach Gathers Momentum…

By Nasir Dambatta

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s latest wave of federal appointments has sent a powerful signal across Nigeria’s political landscape—a deliberate and strategic recalibration of national unity through competence-based Northern inclusion. Far from the traditional optics of regional balancing, this move appears to be a well-calculated outreach designed to deepen trust in the North, strengthen national cohesion, and anchor governance on merit.

At the heart of this political shift is Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, whose expanding influence is fast positioning him as a leading voice among Northwest governors. Under his watch, Kaduna alone produced a remarkable cluster of federal appointees in Tinubu’s latest list—signaling not only the state’s intellectual and administrative depth but also the Governor’s role as a quiet power broker and policy advocate at the federal level.

Among the standout Kaduna appointments are Alhaji Yusuf Hamisu Abubakar as Board Chairman for NIMASA, Dr. Haruna Abubakar Shehu as CMD of the newly-established Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan; Professor Qurix Williams Barnabas as Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia; and Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, revered national moral voice, named as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the same institution’s governing council.

These choices are symbolic and strategic—showcasing a mix of technocratic expertise, faith leadership, and regional balance.

Beyond Kaduna, the appointments span the northern geopolitical belt: Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani (Zamfara) to head NAIC; Alhaji Hamza Ibrahim Baba (Kano) to lead GEEP; Alhaji Abubakar Umar Jarengol (Adamawa) and Barrister Sama’ila Audu (Katsina) to strategic executive roles; Professor Musa Garba Mai Tafsiri (Kebbi); and labour leader Isa Aremu (Kwara) now helming the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies.

These are not political tokens. They are impactful placements of individuals with proven records of service—a sharp deviation from the quota-based patronage model that has long defined Nigeria’s federal appointments. This shift reflects Tinubu’s growing reliance on merit and strategic regional inclusion as tools of governance and stability.

According to the Uba Sani Legacy Projects Solidarity Assembly( USLEPSA), which hailed the appointments, “President Tinubu has shown that he listens and rewards merit. This is how nations are built—by embracing diversity and promoting excellence.” The group, led by Comrade Habib Bello Chikaji, also praised Uba Sani for “maintaining a legacy of progressive leadership that resonates at the federal level.”

Notably, the appointment of Bishop Kukah—long known for his forthright critiques of bad governance—sends a powerful reconciliatory message. It speaks of a presidency willing to accommodate Nigeria’s moral voices in nation-building, a move that blends symbolism with serious intent.

The strategic value of this outreach cannot be overstated. With northern trust in the Tinubu presidency tested in the early months of his administration, this new wave of appointments could serve as a reset—rebuilding bridges, rebalancing perceptions, and rekindling a sense of ownership in federal governance across Northern Nigeria.

In the broader context, what we are witnessing is the evolution of a new axis of federal progressivism—with President Tinubu at the center, and Governor Uba Sani serving as a northern anchor, rallying governors of the Northwest behind a developmental agenda.

As the Northern appointees settle into their roles, the onus is now on them to justify the confidence reposed in them—to be ambassadors of competence, accountability, and unity. For Tinubu, the momentum has begun; and for Uba Sani, the mandate to lead the North into a new era of relevance and reform has never been clearer.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media.