Army Confirms Explosion in FCT, as Police Begin Forensic Investigation at Crime Scene

The Nigerian Army has confirmed reports of an explosion that allegedly claimed the life of a suspected suicide bomber and injured another near Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

Responding to the trending report, the Nigerian Army on its verified social media handle wrote: “Explosion at bus stop opposite Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja. Situation under control. Details later.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command said they had commenced a comprehensive investigation, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

The Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, in a statement revealed that the Command received a distress report regarding an explosion along the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass on 26th May 2025 at approximately 2:50 pm.

She said upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene.

She also revealed that the affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents.

“One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention. A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion,” the spokesperson said.

Urging members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there was currently no cause for alarm, the Command also enjoined residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, or movements to the nearest police station.

The Nigerian Army has yet to provide details at the time of filing this report.

However, security sources revealed that “On 26th May 2025, at about 14:32 hrs, an unidentified individual with a planted Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attempted to infiltrate Mogadishu Cantonment after dropping from a golf car around Mogadishu Cantonment under the pedestrian bridge close to the transport checkpoint, where passengers drop off before walking to take a tricycle (keke) inside the cantonment.

“When his movement became suspicious, he was stopped by the military police personnel on duty, who asked him to step back for proper identification. Only when he moved a few meters away did the IED he was carrying explode, killing himself and injuring two others.”

The injured victims, the source said, were already receiving treatment in a military hospital.

