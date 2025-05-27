Amaechi at 60: Courage in Dark Times

Former Rivers State governor, RotimiAmaechi, is 60 years old today. But more importantly, his life typifies the beauty of the Nigerian dream and spirit, writes Olawale Olaleye

Until 2023, when he took his subsisting break from active political office after he lost his attempt at the presidency, and resigned his appointment as the Minister of Transportation, former governor of Rivers State, Hon. RotimiAmaechi, is one of the few Nigerians the nation has been immensely kind to.

Put differently his political engagements before the return to civil rule in 1999, Amaechi was one of the few politicians, who had served the longest on the political scene in this Fourth Republic, living the Nigerian dream with grace and mercy.

From being Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly for eight years, governor of the state for another eight years and later minister, also for eight years, he is proof that the Nigerian spirit is real and her dream realisable.

A very good man, who many of his friends are proud to associate with and call of their own, Amaechi is a Marxist by orientation, for whom activism and standing up to evil or failing leadership comes natural.

Compassionate, but stubborn on principles, the milk of kindness streaming in his veins must be a gift from the universe. A fantastic administrator, who is deep into ideas that can evolve into sound and enduring policies, Amaechi has paid his dues in service to fatherland.

There’s is an unending debate on whether or not Amaechi is a regular politician. This is because he is too straightforward, honest and unbending with truth to be one.

But who really is a politician? A dishonest bunch, who lie their way to power, and deceive the trusting public, only to plunder their collective patrimony for personal and darwinian uses.

That’s who a politician is, and the example is not peculiar to Nigeria or the black nation. Some of the supposedly most civilised climes have them in quantum.

From his days at the University of Port Harcourt to this moment, one defining character trait of this Ikwerre-born politician is courage and his ability to stand up to tyranny, not for the optics or baseless media exposure, but genuinely in support of truth.

His worldviews and political ideology are also strapped around the orbit of social justice, welfare, good governance and compassionate but effective leadership, powered by absolute contentment.

None of these makes him infallible. But he’s learned to tread cautiously over the years because he knew long ago he was trading on a slippery floor.

He left office two years ago after almost 24 years of service in different capacities. But an average politician with a lot in his cupboard and who is probably seeking state protection would have reclined into sabbatical mode and pretended to be unaware of the happenings around him while plotting a return to the stage for further plundering. They never get enough.

However, you would have to “kill” Amaechi to completely silence him. For a man, who is unusually content and desires not much, even if you left carrot and dangled roasted buffalo, you still won’t get him to your side except it is on the grounds of truth and principle, which put the masses first.

His records of stellar performance at every turn in his political sojourn are an open book. The story of Amaechi is right in your face. Just look it up. Working to change the society and helping the needy are two things he does effortlessly.

It is innate for him to rise to such demands of leadership. Amaechi would not sleep away while his house burns. Therefore, speaking out and confronting bullish leadership is a pasttime for him.

In spite of the stringent attempts by many of the parasites in power to legitimise the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, he has remained consistent in his position.

Even if Karma is currently asleep while evil tarries, posterity never slumbers nor sleeps but only takes its time in addressing the deeds of everyone. Posterity is meticulous at what it does. It’s only a matter of time; the gate of hell will not prevail.

Happy 60th birthday, CRA!