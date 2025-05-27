After Meeting Tinubu, Zulum Vows Not to Allow B’Haram Overrun Any LG in Borno

•Tasks military to live up to expectation

•Suspected herdsmen unleash terror on Benue communities, kill 42

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and George Okoh in Makurdi





Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday, vowed never to let terrorists and insurgents overrun any local government area in the state. Zulum said this after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at State House, Abuja.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting, Zulum said they discussed the current security challenges posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents in the state.

The governor said he briefed the president on the security situation in North-east zone and Borno State, in particular, and looked at how both the federal and state governments could collaborate to solve the security problem.

Zulum stated, “Purposely, I came to brief him on the security station in the North-east and, in particular, in Borno State. This is the main reason why I came. Because you have heard it all that within the last few days things are not getting very well in northern Nigeria, particularly, in the North-east.

“I’ve been away for about one week into some of the affected local government areas. We are trying to see how we shall reduce the incendiary attacks on military formations and others.

“So I came and I briefed Mr. President on how possibly best we can, the state and the federal, work together in order to reduce such problems that we are facing.”

The governor stated that Tinubu assured him that definite steps would be taken on the issue, apart from earlier measures taken by government before now, including planned establishment of forest guards.

He said, “Honestly speaking, we made a plea to the federal government of Nigeria, and I believe within the last couple of days, the Nigerian armed forces have taken certain decisions that will curtail the imminence of the insurgency.

“And I believe something shall be done. Most importantly, some plans are underway by the federal government, especially the establishment of forest guards. That will be a game-changer. Above all, as we have said it all, some of the Boko Haram and ISWAP members are using some sophisticated weapons.

“I believe the federal government is also working on this direction. But, by and large, the president has given me assurance that they will do everything to control the situation, and I believe the federal government will do something.”

Zulum vowed that under his watch no local government in Borno State would be overrun by Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents.

He stated, “On my own part, as the governor of Borno State, I will not relent in my effort in strengthening the resilience of our community and getting our volunteers so that the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces shall be complemented. So far so good. This is what is happening.

“And a few days ago, I made a call that no local government shall be allowed to be taken over by Boko Haram or ISWAP members. It will never happen now.”

The governor also called on the military and security apparatus to live up to expectation by securing the local government areas in the state against external aggression.

He said, “So, I’m calling the Nigerian Armed Forces, the civilian authorities, and all those that are concerned to rise up to the matter and defend our local government areas.

“I believe, Inshallah, with the support of the Nigerian Army, with the support of the armed forces, we will not leave a single local government to fall into the hands of the insurgents. This is so far so good, what we have discussed.”

Meanwhile, over 42 people, including a mobile police officer, were reportedly killed in coordinated attacks on Aondona, Ahume, Tyolaha, and Tse Ubiam communities in Benue State by suspected herdsmen between Saturday and Sunday.

According to a local source, the attacks on Aondona and Ahume communities alone claimed no fewer than 30 lives.

“The attack on Ahume and Aondona happened on Sunday. Over 10 people were killed in Ahume and 20 in Aondona. Among the victims were children less than two years old,” the source said.

Many residents from neighbouring communities have fled to Naka, the Gwer West headquarters, and to Makurdi for safety.

“Tyolaha and Tse Ubiam were attacked on Saturday. Five people were killed in Tyolaha and seven in Tse Ubiam,” the source said, stating that both attacks occurred near a military base.

The source also said the local government, in collaboration with stakeholders in Nagi, launched a search and rescue operation.

“So far, 42 bodies have been recovered between Saturday and Monday morning,” the source disclosed.

It was also gathered that Aondona community is the hometown of the Bishop of Makurdi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Wilfred Anagbe, and the immediate past First Lady of Benue State, Mrs. Eunice Ortom.