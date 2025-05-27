Adeleke Advocates Adoption of Asian and Arab Models in Diaspora Policy of Nigeria

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has advocated for the adoption of Asian and Arab models in the diaspora policy of Nigeria.

He gave the advice while delivering a weekend lecture in London at an event organised by the the Cultural Hangout Festival (CHF), held in commemoration of Africa Day.

The governor represented by Otunba Soji Adewusi said sustainable cultural renaissance and economic empowerment of Africans in the diaspora demanded the adoption of the Arab, Indian and the Asian strategies.

“The Asian, Indian and Arab communities in the diaspora are tightly knitted together. They not only maintained strong cultural ties in the diaspora, they maintained coordinated linkage with their home communities.

“The Pakistanis, the Indians, the Arabs never for once neglect their cultural practices nor severe ties with their home base. They build their success stories on the tradition and customs which they imported into the diaspora.

“As of today all over Europe and North America, the Asians are the most successful immigrant communities. Their weaponisation of culture as a platform of empowerment works so much for the Asians that Africans should take a cue.

“The abandonment of individualism as migrant strategies works for the Asians and it should work for the Africans,” the governor noted in the lecture.