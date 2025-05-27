Abbas Backs Down on Mandatory Voting Proposal Amid Public Concerns

Juliet Akoje in Abuja





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has announced the withdrawal of the proposed compulsory voting Bill.

In a statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker explained that, after holding wide-ranging discussions with various stakeholders, he opted to retract the bill, which aimed to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to enforce mandatory voting among eligible Nigerian citizens.

The bill, which passed second reading recently was jointly sponsored by the Speaker and Daniel Asama, a lawmaker from Plateau State.

The proposed legislation stipulated penalties for eligible voters who failed to vote without valid justification, including a fine of N100,000, a six-month jail term, or both.

Abbas emphasised that the initial motive behind the bill was rooted in good intentions, aiming to enhance civic involvement and fortify Nigeria’s democracy by promoting greater voter participation.

The statement noted that compulsory voting has been effectively implemented in several countries, including Australia, Belgium, and Brazil, where voter turnout consistently exceeded 90 per cent while other nations such as Argentina and Singapore had also adopted similar policies to promote wider inclusion in electoral processes.

Acknowledging the importance of public opinion and individual rights, Abbas affirmed that legislation should ultimately reflect the will of the people.

He stressed that any democratic reform must consider the balance between encouraging civic duty and respecting personal freedoms.

Instead of enforcing participation through legislation, he expressed a willingness to pursue alternative strategies, such as providing incentives and creating innovative solutions, to make the voting process more appealing and accessible for all Nigerians.

He concluded by saying that withdrawing the bill provides an opportunity for continued dialogue on how to nurture a culture of voluntary voter engagement—one that upholds democratic values while safeguarding citizens’ rights.