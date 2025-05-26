Tinubu Departs Abuja For Lagos Tuesday To Celebrate ECOWAS’ 50th Anniversary

* To also inaugurate on Saturday section 1 of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, Lekki deep sea port and tax credit concrete road

* Billed to observe Eid-el-Kabir prayers at State House, Dodan Barracks before returning to Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will depart the nation’s capital, Abuja, on Tuesday for Lagos to celebrate, along with other leaders, the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The ECOWAS golden jubilee was flagged off in Accra, Ghana last month.

According to a release issued on Monday by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, the Lagos events will include reenacting the 1975 declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island.

At the Eko Hotels and Suites event, President Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS, will highlight the economic bloc’s milestones, while the Chairman of the NIIA and former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, will review the bloc’s 50-year journey, which panellists at the NIIA will later analyse.

The only surviving Head of State who signed the ECOWAS declaration, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), will participate in all the ceremonies and deliver a speech at the Eko Hotels.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray, will deliver the welcome address.

While in Lagos, President Tinubu will, on Saturday, May 31, inaugurate some projects of the administration.

Among them are Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Lekki Deep Sea Port Tax Credit Concrete Road, the flag-off of Section II of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, and the 7th Axial Road.

The president is also expected to virtually inaugurate Kano-Kanwar-Danja-Hadejiya Section II Road and Yakasai-Zalli Road and flag off the Kano Northern By-pass, Zaria-Hunkuyi-Dabai Section I, Dabai-Kafur Malumfashi, and Malumfashi-Dayi-Yashe-Gidan Mutum Daya Section III.

President Tinubu will observe the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the State House, Dodan Barracks, before returning to Abuja.